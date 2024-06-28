  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Fighter Who Has Sparred with Ian and MVP Gives His Prediction/Analysis

Fabian Edwards, Leon’s younger brother, who has sparred with both Ian and MVP (though sparring with MVP was a long time ago) can see the fight being a fight where not much action happens. Edwards says both fighters like to stay at distance and counter, so there might be a lot of non-action in the upcoming bout.

starts at about 2:40



I’ve read a few posts on Sherdog giving the same prediction. Is this the most likely outcome or do you anticipate a high pace, action filled fight?

bonus: Edward goes into why Ian was ultimately not welcome to train at the gym.

starts at about 0:45
 
