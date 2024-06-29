  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Fight Inc. showed Hunter Campbell finessing / gaslighting / coercing Aljo, and his own coach acting against his best interest

No wonder why Dana is pissed about the documentary.

It's not new and it kinda passed under the radar one month ago, but I saw a lot of people intrigued in the other thread about what could have led Daner to lash out on the documentary for "too much transparency", so this will make sense of it.

Interesting how Hunter Campbell talks to Aljo. Literally talking to him as if he was a child, while his manager looked like the discussion didnt concern him, staring at the ground all the time. Motherfucker is in on the con.

Not a good look for the UFC. Also shows the true face of Hunter Thompson, as opposed to the dove-ish and squeaky clean / professional schtick he had at the usada conference.

Enjoy the inner workings of the UFC, Sherbros.
 
You'd think Tiki would be used to Dana's shenanigans by now and could inform Aljo to do whats in his best interest.
 
You'd think Tiki would be used to Dana's shenanigans by now and could inform Aljo to do whats in his best interest.
He looked ashamed of himself. Look at his body language.

As a certified Sherdog armchair psychology and body language expert, it's obvious to me that Tiki is in on it, and intentionally acted against the best interest of his fighter to facilitate Dana's business, in return of undisclosed incentives.
 
If anything the video just makes Aljo look like a dumbass.
 
