Ferg beats Chiesa?

Lights Out 101
Living Deliciously
Anyone else think that Tony might actually get it done this weekend? Chiesa is very submittable and Tony is still capable of sitting him down by cracking him on the feet.
Also, Reyes and Weidman had their redemption wins this year so it only makes sense for the Gods to allow Tony to have his moment, too.
I want to believe dammit.
