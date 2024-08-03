Ferg beats Chiesa?

Lights Out 101

Living Deliciously
Anyone else think that Tony might actually get it done this weekend? Chiesa is very submittable and Tony is still capable of sitting him down by cracking him on the feet.

Also, Reyes and Weidman had their redemption wins this year so it only makes sense for the Gods to allow Tony to have his moment, too.

I want to believe dammit.
 
Probably not Chiesa is still pretty good maybe fringe top 15, Ferguson is not even top 40 at 155 or 170.
 
I mean, if he tries the Weidman one-two eye poke combo he might?

Last edited:
Highly doubt it. TFerg is a walking CTE case study at this point, sadly. Dude prob shouldn't be fighting at all after Gaethje scrambled what little brains he had left.
 
Ferguson BJJ too loose and sloppy. Chiesa is going to control the ground and then sub Tony.
 
Hoping for a the final triangle from Tony

Add in a couple slicing elbows off his back for funs









Remember when people were clinging to the thought that Tony had a legit threat to Khabib due to elbows off bottom LoL
 
It's possible that Tony catches him in a D'Arce or something. But I think this might be it for Ferguson. He should have retired a few years ago.
 
sadly I don't see tony winning
 
I'm still a big fan of Tony but he's been done 4 years ago. Fighters that take the kind of beating he did against Gaethje don't come back for the better. Now, if he had a few more seconds to secure that choke in the 2nd round...
<2>
 
Tony isn’t winning bro, pass the bottle, man.
 
Chiesa is going to maul Tony. Which isn't saying much, since Chiesa is washed at this point too.
 
At what? A fight? No, no probably not.

...hope so though...then maybe he'll finally retire.
 
