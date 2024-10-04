Cherry Brigand said:



Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), whose district neighbors the disaster zone, The Biden-Harris administration took more than a billion tax dollars that had been allocated to FEMA for disaster relief and used it to house illegal aliens,” fumed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “Now, they’ve abandoned American hurricane victims in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.”Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), whose district neighbors the disaster zone, tweeted : “FEMA spending over a billion dollars on illegals while they leave Americans stranded and without help is treasonous. U.S. citizens are dying. Click to expand...

Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $715 Million to Help Communities Across the Nation Build Resilience to Flooding Disasters Through Investing in America Agenda ​

​

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said during Climate Week NYC that the agency will announce approximately $715 million in new project selections to eliminate or reduce flood damage supported by historic funding from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda. The funding, which comes through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program will help communities across the nation enhance resilience to extreme weather events.

The Biden-Harris Administration has provided record funding to this program thanks to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for the Flood Mitigation Assistance program. Total funding for project selections increased nearly five times from the amount available—$160 million—for the FY21grant cycle before the law. In total, funding from this legislation over five years for the Flood Mitigation Assistance program is $3.5 billion.





Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $715 Million to Help Communities Across the Nation Build Resilience to Flooding Disasters Through Investing in America Agenda Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more severe due to climate change leading to increased response and recovery missions across the nation. Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said during Climate Week NYC that the agency will announce approximately $715 million in new...

​

Today, Biden-Harris Administration Provides More Than $20 Million to Hurricane Helene Survivors, Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations Continue in North Carolina ​

FEMA has already helped thousands of Hurricane Helene survivors jumpstart their recoveries with more than $20 million in flexible, upfront funding.

More than 5,000 personnel from across the federal workforce are deployed, including more than 1,500 from FEMA. To date, FEMA has shipped over 9.3 million meals, more than 11.2 million liters of water, 150 generators and more than 260,000 tarps to the region.

Cherry Brigand said: Looking forward to the justification on this from the usual gang of idiots. Click to expand...

If you are going to be a smug fucktard, you might as well do us the favor of proving that all the money was burnt through funding illegal immigrants. It has to be beyond a tweet from a random ass Republican….Good luck