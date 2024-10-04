Social FEMA: Blew budget on Illegals. Nominal help for Helene Victims

Didn't see a thread on this. Feel free to call me a right wing nationalist, but I think a country's government should take care of its citizenry first.

Looking forward to the justification on this from the usual gang of idiots.

Nypost:


Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas set off outrage Wednesday when he told reporters that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “does not have the funds” to see Americans through the rest of this Atlantic hurricane season — after the agency spent more than $1.4 billion since the fall of 2022 to address the migrant crisis...

The Biden-Harris administration took more than a billion tax dollars that had been allocated to FEMA for disaster relief and used it to house illegal aliens,” fumed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “Now, they’ve abandoned American hurricane victims in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), whose district neighbors the disaster zone, tweeted: “FEMA spending over a billion dollars on illegals while they leave Americans stranded and without help is treasonous. U.S. citizens are dying.

 
The Biden-Harris administration took more than a billion tax dollars that had been allocated to FEMA for disaster relief and used it to house illegal aliens,” fumed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “Now, they’ve abandoned American hurricane victims in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), whose district neighbors the disaster zone, tweeted: “FEMA spending over a billion dollars on illegals while they leave Americans stranded and without help is treasonous. U.S. citizens are dying.
Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $715 Million to Help Communities Across the Nation Build Resilience to Flooding Disasters Through Investing in America Agenda

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said during Climate Week NYC that the agency will announce approximately $715 million in new project selections to eliminate or reduce flood damage supported by historic funding from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda. The funding, which comes through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program will help communities across the nation enhance resilience to extreme weather events.


The Biden-Harris Administration has provided record funding to this program thanks to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for the Flood Mitigation Assistance program. Total funding for project selections increased nearly five times from the amount available—$160 million—for the FY21grant cycle before the law. In total, funding from this legislation over five years for the Flood Mitigation Assistance program is $3.5 billion.


www.fema.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $715 Million to Help Communities Across the Nation Build Resilience to Flooding Disasters Through Investing in America Agenda

Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more severe due to climate change leading to increased response and recovery missions across the nation. Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said during Climate Week NYC that the agency will announce approximately $715 million in new...
www.fema.gov www.fema.gov

Today, Biden-Harris Administration Provides More Than $20 Million to Hurricane Helene Survivors, Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations Continue in North Carolina

  • FEMA has already helped thousands of Hurricane Helene survivors jumpstart their recoveries with more than $20 million in flexible, upfront funding.
  • More than 5,000 personnel from across the federal workforce are deployed, including more than 1,500 from FEMA. To date, FEMA has shipped over 9.3 million meals, more than 11.2 million liters of water, 150 generators and more than 260,000 tarps to the region.
www.fema.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Provides More Than $20 Million to Hurricane Helene Survivors, Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations Continue in North Carolina

As search and rescue, power restoration and communication capabilities remain top priorities throughout the Southeast, FEMA has already helped thousands of Hurricane Helene survivors jumpstart their recoveries with more than $20 million in flexible, upfront funding.
www.fema.gov www.fema.gov

Also, Republicans voted against funding beforehand. So if you wanna blame someone for it, you have the your buddies there on the right.

Just one day before Hurricane Helene tore through Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz of the Sunshine State was among several Republicans to vote against a stopgap measure that would continue funding the government and provide billions of dollars in extra disaster assistance.

Looking forward to the justification on this from the usual gang of idiots.
If you are going to be a smug fucktard, you might as well do us the favor of proving that all the money was burnt through funding illegal immigrants. It has to be beyond a tweet from a random ass Republican….Good luck
 
Also, Republicans voted against funding beforehand. So if you wanna blame someone for it, you have the your buddies there on the right.

Just one day before Hurricane Helene tore through Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz of the Sunshine State was among several Republicans to vote against a stopgap measure that would continue funding the government and provide billions of dollars in extra disaster assistance.


If you are going to be a smug fucktard, you might as well do us the favor of proving that all the money was burnt through funding illegal immigrants. It has to be beyond a tweet from a random ass Republican….Good luck
He normally pandas it, so don't hold your breath. He'll write all manner of bollocks, then change his mind and delete it.
 
