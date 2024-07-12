Media Felipe Lima on a possible Stockholm event: "They are coming soon tbh"

Felipe Lima made his short-notice UFC debut in style a few weeks back. At UFC Saudi Arabia, he submitted the tough Muhammad Naimov a weight class up,
and got a $50.000 post-fight bonus.

- Fighting there was a great opportunity for me to show that I'm ready to be a UFC fighter. When I got this short-notice opportunity I was happy because I got the chance
to fight someone really tough with a good name, so I knew if I beat him it would put me in a good position with the UFC.

- So my plan now is to return to the octagon as quickly as possible and represent Sweden again, but this time I'll return to my usual weight class (bantamweight) and
fight my way to the top. To the Swedish fans, always keep supporting me because I will always represent Sweden and make sure I put on a show every time I step into
the cage.

Swedish MMA fans have been waiting for a UFC event in Sweden for many years. Last time UFC visited Sweden was more than five years ago, in 2019. However,
Felipe Lima has high hopes to fight in Sweden under the banner of UFC sooner rather than later:

- It would be a dream to fight on the main card in Stockholm. That would be great. We have a lot of Stockholm UFC fighters now. We have Bernardo, Guram, Josefine,
Volkan and Khamzat as well. Khamzat can be the main event. I can be the co-main event. No problem, Lima laughs.

Gustafsson has headlined four of the six events in Sweden so far, and Lima has a strong feeling that UFC wants the light heavyweight veteran as a headliner once more.

- They are coming soon to be honest. There’s been a while since the last time. I didn’t hear anything of this but you can feel it. They have shows in Paris all the time now.
I mean, the problem is that because the star is Gustafsson, he's been the main guy, who can sell out arenas and everything... I hope Gustafsson does one more fight
and we can be on that card together.”
 
Can Khamzat even fight in Europe? :eek:
 
Sweden is a bit dead in the UFC right now so hopefully they just give them a banger Fight Night and not worry too much about a geographically-oriented card at this point.

Same for Spain, though they really should sign some of the Spanish prospects out there for easy prelims.
 
Gus vs Rumble 2, one of the few winnable fights for Gus.

RIP Rumble.
 
This kid is one to watch for sure
War Felipe !
He can feeeeel it
 
HHJ said:
What
He's making a joke about how Gus is so washed that his only competitive fight is with a dead man.

Wonder if they'll bring out Gunnar out of his enclosure for this event like they used to do years ago.
 
Thesnake101 said:
He's making a joke about how Gus is so washed that his only competitive fight is with a dead man.

Wonder if they'll bring out Gunnar out of his enclosure for this event like they used to do years ago.
That is not nice

Gunnar is in an enclosure?
 
Gunnar is in beautiful Iceland

He doesnt need the money
 
Luthien said:
Can Khamzat even fight in Europe? :eek:
Depends on the country. I don't think he can in Sweden though. He seems to not be in favor with the Swedish gov. :(
 
