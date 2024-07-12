



Felipe Lima made his short-notice UFC debut in style a few weeks back. At UFC Saudi Arabia, he submitted the tough Muhammad Naimov a weight class up,

and got a $50.000 post-fight bonus.



- Fighting there was a great opportunity for me to show that I'm ready to be a UFC fighter. When I got this short-notice opportunity I was happy because I got the chance

to fight someone really tough with a good name, so I knew if I beat him it would put me in a good position with the UFC.



- So my plan now is to return to the octagon as quickly as possible and represent Sweden again, but this time I'll return to my usual weight class (bantamweight) and

fight my way to the top. To the Swedish fans, always keep supporting me because I will always represent Sweden and make sure I put on a show every time I step into

the cage.



Swedish MMA fans have been waiting for a UFC event in Sweden for many years. Last time UFC visited Sweden was more than five years ago, in 2019. However,

Felipe Lima has high hopes to fight in Sweden under the banner of UFC sooner rather than later:



- It would be a dream to fight on the main card in Stockholm. That would be great. We have a lot of Stockholm UFC fighters now. We have Bernardo, Guram, Josefine,

Volkan and Khamzat as well. Khamzat can be the main event. I can be the co-main event. No problem, Lima laughs.



Gustafsson has headlined four of the six events in Sweden so far, and Lima has a strong feeling that UFC wants the light heavyweight veteran as a headliner once more.



- They are coming soon to be honest. There’s been a while since the last time. I didn’t hear anything of this but you can feel it. They have shows in Paris all the time now.

I mean, the problem is that because the star is Gustafsson, he's been the main guy, who can sell out arenas and everything... I hope Gustafsson does one more fight

and we can be on that card together.”