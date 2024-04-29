Feldman has to sign Barberena and make him vs Perry ASAP

He just fought Thiago Alves, Barbarena is up his ally.Perry is beyond that level of fight in the BKFC. Barberena doesn’t have a big enough name. There are many other people with bigger names they could entice.
But seriously..
Does Perry vs Barberena sound like a ME you’d pay $50 for to buy the ppv?
Didn’t think so.
Overreact more?Get out of here with this garbage about BKFC. Would rather watch 3 hours of a proper sport such as Power Slap.
This. He's a fucking perfect addition to BKFC. But he doesn't deserve Platty yet.They shouldn't bring him in to fight Mike but they should bring him in
It's the exact place he should have always beenThis. He's a fucking perfect addition to BKFC. But he doesn't deserve Platty yet.
2024 Thiago Alves is arguably worse than Barberena, the man went out losing to Laureano Staropoli.Nah.
Thiago Alvez
Eddie Alvarez
Luke Rockhold
MVP
Perry has worked his way to the top of the food chain at this point.
Barberena fought in the UFC sure, but at this point, he's miles away from Perry.
It sounds fucking nuts, but Perry is a big Dog now. Dude fought hard to get here.
Alves shit the bed but he is def a much bigger name. Barbarena needs to build himself up to fight Mike. Mike ain't putting his platinum kingdom up against this dude unless he provides the bkfc highlight footage first.2024 Thiago Alves is arguably worse than Barberena, the man went out losing to Laureano Staropoli.
Imo they should give Bryan a fight against someone else first to see where he's at, and to get in actual shape. Him as a MW was just depressing to watch.