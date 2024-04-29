Feldman has to sign Barberena and make him vs Perry ASAP

What y'all think of a Bryan Barberena vs Mike Perry fight in BKFC?

I'm 100% sold on it. That would be a very big & solid fight for them.

Thoughts?
 
Perry is beyond that level of fight in the BKFC. Barberena doesn’t have a big enough name. There are many other people with bigger names they could entice.

But seriously..

Does Perry vs Barberena sound like a ME you’d pay $50 for to buy the ppv?

Didn’t think so.

He just fought Thiago Alves, Barbarena is up his ally.
 
Get out of here with this garbage about BKFC. Would rather watch 3 hours of a proper sport such as Power Slap.
 
View attachment 1041791
Sure he doesn't have the name value per say. But stylewise? that would be a great fight.
 
Not yet, he is a big step down from the likes of MVP and Rockhold, he is a fun fighter and will have a war but I'd like to see him get a few solid wins (if he can) in BKFC first.
 
2024 Thiago Alves is arguably worse than Barberena, the man went out losing to Laureano Staropoli.

Imo they should give Bryan a fight against someone else first to see where he's at, and to get in actual shape. Him as a MW was just depressing to watch.
 
Alves shit the bed but he is def a much bigger name. Barbarena needs to build himself up to fight Mike. Mike ain't putting his platinum kingdom up against this dude unless he provides the bkfc highlight footage first.
 
Sounds like Barbarena got a sherdog account.

Perry needs a real challenge now. This fight went too easy

Barbarena isn't famous. He could be a very last option.
 
