outbreak92 said: Nobody talks about this but how would fedor vs wanderlei do in pride. To me that was the fight to make especially Silva under pride rules. Call me crazy but Silva might have had a chance especially after the 1st rampage fight Click to expand...

Fedor did struggle a bit against guys with speed, and a prime juicy Wand would definitely be on the faster end of Fedor's opponents. However, Fedor is a master tactician, and would find openings in those wild hooks to trip up Wand and take it to the ground. After that it would be worse than Fedor-Nog 1.I would say Fedor 75% chance of winning