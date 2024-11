"Assault weapons" has no meaning. It's the vilification of random semi-automatics. Automatics can't be purchased, and the few ones left are grandfathered in, required a permit, cost a ton of money and are never involved in crimes. You'd think that at some point after repeating it a million times the information would sink in, but I guess the media repeats propaganda at a faster rate than corrections can be crowd-sourced. It's a tough life being an NPC, just blindly believing whatever is repeated the most.