Movies Favorite Snowy Movies?

Not Christmas movies necessarily, but movies that feature winter weather in either its harsh bitterness or majestic beauty.
 
Beyond Christmas movies (both traditional like Home Alone and non-traditional like Batman Returns) the ones that immediately jump out for me are Fargo, Winter Light, The Shining, Let the Right One In, The Hateful Eight, and Wind River.
 
Synopsis: A mute gunfighter defends a young widow and a group of outlaws against a gang of bounty killers in the winter of 1898, and a grim, tense struggle unfolds.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
This is probably the one for me...Along with The Cut Throats Nine, which is a nasty, brutal western that seems like it would have had an influence on The Hateful Eight, but Tarantino said he never saw it.

full movie:
https://tubitv.com/movies/512279/cut-throats-nine
 
