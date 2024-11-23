The Good The Bad The HBK said: View attachment 1072848



Synopsis: A mute gunfighter defends a young widow and a group of outlaws against a gang of bounty killers in the winter of 1898, and a grim, tense struggle unfolds. Synopsis: A mute gunfighter defends a young widow and a group of outlaws against a gang of bounty killers in the winter of 1898, and a grim, tense struggle unfolds. Click to expand...

This is probably the one for me...Along with The Cut Throats Nine, which is a nasty, brutal western that seems like it would have had an influence on The Hateful Eight, but Tarantino said he never saw it.full movie: