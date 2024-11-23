We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here:
https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security
Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
Beyond Christmas movies (both traditional like Home Alone and non-traditional like Batman Returns) the ones that immediately jump out for me are Fargo, Winter Light, The Shining, Let the Right One In, The Hateful Eight, and Wind River.
This is probably the one for me...Along with The Cut Throats Nine, which is a nasty, brutal western that seems like it would have had an influence on The Hateful Eight, but Tarantino said he never saw it.