Favorite refs?

In honor of last Saturdays main event, where Herb did both a good and bad job in the same fight, let’s rank your favorite current refs.



Top tier

1. Jason Herzog

Calm, respectful, unbiased. Dude rarely makes mistakes. Gold standard of refereeing, probably the GOAT tbh



2. Mark Smith

Never overly interferes either. Quietly goes unnoticed because that’s how good he is.



Mid tier

-Keith Peterson

Guy needs to lay off the cigarettes and booze. Jk, he’s ok



-Marc Goddard

Probably controversial because people like him, but he seems to have a pretty big ego. Always in control of the action, but he’s overly argumentative with fighters, and when someone does something he doesn’t like, he will sometimes DQ or end the fight without warning.



Low tier

-Kerry Hatley

-Chris Tognoni

Two guys who seem clueless out there lol



-Herb

Consistently makes mistakes, so bad stoppages these past years. Dude is past his prime. He used to be a really solid ref too



-Dan Mirgliotta

All time terrible ref, right up there with Kim Winslow and Cecil People’s. Anytime I see him reffing a main or co main event my ass clenches involuntarily



-Mike Beltran

Met him a couple times before. Honestly seems like a super cool, friendly, and awesome dude. I’m not gonna lie and say his reffing is good though. But he’s a cool person



No opinion

-Jacob Montalvo

Haven’t seen him enough or really noticed anything about him to have an opinion. If I had to guess I’d probably put him in top or middle tier idk