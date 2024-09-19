Favorite refs?

In honor of last Saturdays main event, where Herb did both a good and bad job in the same fight, let’s rank your favorite current refs.

Top tier
1. Jason Herzog
Calm, respectful, unbiased. Dude rarely makes mistakes. Gold standard of refereeing, probably the GOAT tbh

2. Mark Smith
Never overly interferes either. Quietly goes unnoticed because that’s how good he is.

Mid tier
-Keith Peterson
Guy needs to lay off the cigarettes and booze. Jk, he’s ok

-Marc Goddard
Probably controversial because people like him, but he seems to have a pretty big ego. Always in control of the action, but he’s overly argumentative with fighters, and when someone does something he doesn’t like, he will sometimes DQ or end the fight without warning.

Low tier
-Kerry Hatley
-Chris Tognoni
Two guys who seem clueless out there lol

-Herb
Consistently makes mistakes, so bad stoppages these past years. Dude is past his prime. He used to be a really solid ref too

-Dan Mirgliotta
All time terrible ref, right up there with Kim Winslow and Cecil People’s. Anytime I see him reffing a main or co main event my ass clenches involuntarily

-Mike Beltran
Met him a couple times before. Honestly seems like a super cool, friendly, and awesome dude. I’m not gonna lie and say his reffing is good though. But he’s a cool person

No opinion
-Jacob Montalvo
Haven’t seen him enough or really noticed anything about him to have an opinion. If I had to guess I’d probably put him in top or middle tier idk
 
Herzog is the gold standard IMO.

I used to think Mark Smith was terrible but he has been pretty consistent for the last few years.
 
Mario-Yamasaki-696x399.jpg
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I really miss Josh Rosenthal and Mario Yamasaki
Josh was amazing. Only time I really saw him screw up was when he let Munhoz take 20 extremely hard shots after he was out against Weidman lol. Mark got super obese and depressed after that lol. Life changing KO.

This is Mario while he watches you bleed out. 🫶
 
Herzog, he fucked up recently, can’t remember what it was but the only time I’ve seen him mess it up, he’s the best.

Would like to have a pint with Marc Goddard, he seems like a good bloke and would have some stories I bet.
 
Herzog gets too antsy as soon as someone gets hurt. I prefer the guy that has reffed a bunch of ONE Championship that has been popping up in the UFC lately. No fucking clue of the guys name tho.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Herzog, he fucked up recently, can’t remember what it was but the only time I’ve seen him mess it up, he’s the best.

Would like to have a pint with Marc Goddard, he seems like a good bloke and would have some stories I bet.
Imanov-Cannonier fight. Horrible stoppage. Cannonier was on his feet and punching back. Even landed a heavy right hook right before Herzog stopped it
 
Mario Yamasaki and Steve Perceval. No one complains about early stoppages when they're reffing.
 
ElLunico said:
Imanov-Cannonier fight. Horrible stoppage. Cannonier was on his feet and punching back. Even landed a heavy right hook right before Herzog stopped it
Yeah that’s the one. Real brain fart, like I said the only mistake I really remember from him.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Herzog, he fucked up recently, can’t remember what it was but the only time I’ve seen him mess it up, he’s the best.

Would like to have a pint with Marc Goddard, he seems like a good bloke and would have some stories I bet.
He did an early stoppage in the past couple months. Only one I could think of. I think he even apologized after
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Herzog, he fucked up recently, can’t remember what it was but the only time I’ve seen him mess it up, he’s the best.

Would like to have a pint with Marc Goddard, he seems like a good bloke and would have some stories I bet.
Met Marc briefly before. Kinda standoffish and stuck up imo.
I got the feeling like dude just thinks he’s better than you
 
