Ugh, I literally stopped listening to the Bertcast because it's just him bringing in musicians he likes. He's gone way beyond self-indulgent. I like Bert, but I like when he talks to people in his world of comedy. On the comedy front, Mark Normand and Dan Soder are podcast gold. Bobby Lee is always wild but he has a set wild routine that I've seen enough now, so I prefer him with his friends not doing "The Bobby Lee Show" over and over. And Rick Glassman is just so fast and he plays his cards so well no matter the podcast, no matter the environment, he's always hilarious.