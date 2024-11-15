  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Social Favorite Podcast guests

Hello, I think experienced actors like Adam Sandler or someone 40 years old or older have some really interesting things to say on podcasts such as The Joe Rogan experience. But as his greatest fan, I would love to see logan paul on the joe rogan experience.
 
Ugh, I literally stopped listening to the Bertcast because it's just him bringing in musicians he likes. He's gone way beyond self-indulgent. I like Bert, but I like when he talks to people in his world of comedy. On the comedy front, Mark Normand and Dan Soder are podcast gold. Bobby Lee is always wild but he has a set wild routine that I've seen enough now, so I prefer him with his friends not doing "The Bobby Lee Show" over and over. And Rick Glassman is just so fast and he plays his cards so well no matter the podcast, no matter the environment, he's always hilarious.
 
Gil Ozeri, Lisa Gilroy, Carl Tart, Alex Ross Perry, Tim Baltz, Jason Mantzoukas, Vic Michaelis, Paul F. Tompkins, Lily Sullivan, Tim Baltz, Jon Gabrus, Zack Cherry, Ego Nwodim, Seth Morris as Bob Ducca
 
Last edited:
I love Joe Rogan when he has Elon Musk on. He somehow brings out the best most interesting version of Elon that other podcasters and interviewers don't get to.

When Rogan has his comedian friends on I always skip those episodes.

I like when he has legit scientists too.

One of my favorite podcasts is freakonomics. They mostly have economists on and they're fascinating.
 
I'm not even a big fan of these two, but this was a great conversation. Fascinating to say the least.

 
syct23 said:
I prefer History Podcast,

Which are pretty cool because you never get any celebrities..
Click to expand...
I used to really like Startalk until they stopped bringing on scientists and started bringing celebrities.
 
mb23100 said:
I used to really like Startalk until they stopped bringing on scientists and started bringing celebrities.
Click to expand...
I was there too man!

Shit was real the first few seasons. Tyson did get too full of himself imo.
 
I listened to most of the recent Jaxxon Rampage podcast with Herb Dean as guest. I'd listen again if he appears again.
 
Bullitt68 said:
Ugh, I literally stopped listening to the Bertcast because it's just him bringing in musicians he likes. He's gone way beyond self-indulgent. I like Bert, but I like when he talks to people in his world of comedy. On the comedy front, Mark Normand and Dan Soder are podcast gold. Bobby Lee is always wild but he has a set wild routine that I've seen enough now, so I prefer him with his friends not doing "The Bobby Lee Show" over and over. And Rick Glassman is just so fast and he plays his cards so well no matter the podcast, no matter the environment, he's always hilarious.
Click to expand...
Soder trolling the Fox liaison will never not be funny.

 
Flower2dPeople said:
Soder trolling the Fox liaison will never not be funny.

Click to expand...


I recently subscribed to Gas Digital and have been working my way through the backlog of Skanks episodes since the old ones aren't on YouTube. I'm up to 2018. Needless to say, every Soder episode is hilarious. That's definitely one of the GOAT podcast moments. What was the behind-the-scenes again, didn't they call him while he was out walking his dog and he just fired off that hilarious Chappelle?
 
around 10 years ago when I was smoking weed everyday and listening to JRE Graham Hancock was always the one for me lol
 
Bullitt68 said:
I recently subscribed to Gas Digital and have been working my way through the backlog of Skanks episodes since the old ones aren't on YouTube. I'm up to 2018. Needless to say, every Soder episode is hilarious. That's definitely one of the GOAT podcast moments. What was the behind-the-scenes again, didn't they call him while he was out walking his dog and he just fired off that hilarious Chappelle?
Click to expand...
You ever listen to the Bonfire brother? 8 solid years of Soder content
 
evergreenrider said:
You ever listen to the Bonfire brother? 8 solid years of Soder content
Click to expand...

I don't drive, so no. They dropped the ball by not recording and uploading every episode on YouTube like a podcast. I know that they eventually did a weird half-and-half thing, and I've watched lots of clips, but I've never sat down and watched the whole catalog because I don't think there's even a way to do that. Of course, though, Big Jay and Soder were/are always money, and even on Skanks their riffs are always hilarious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,308
Messages
56,512,768
Members
175,259
Latest member
TRYMCLPS

Share this page

Back
Top