Favorite Looney Tunes?

Long-Haired Hare

Long-Haired Hare is a 1949 Looney Tunes short directed by Charles M. Jones. Opera singer Giovanni Jones becomes annoyed at an as-yet-unaware Bugs for playing his banjo, harp and tuba and therefore distracting him from his singing practice. He uses the instruments as weapons to clobber Bugs. Bugs...
I always thought looney toons to be vastly inferior to Tom& Jerry. Though gotta admit they have more variety.
 
I actually have a 'white whale' Looney Tune.

It was vaguely 'Halloween themed'. I would've been around 8yrs old or so, so late 80s. Watched it up my grandmother's house on or close to Halloween, but it was more than likely released much earlier than that. It involved (I think), Daffy Duck or Sylvester (but I might be wrong), in a room surrounded by scary characters who he was naming one by one. Hard to explain. One might've been called Snaggletooth or Snagglepuss or something. Gave up finding it years ago.
 
