Favorite Looney Tunes?

I actually have a 'white whale' Looney Tune.



It was vaguely 'Halloween themed'. I would've been around 8yrs old or so, so late 80s. Watched it up my grandmother's house on or close to Halloween, but it was more than likely released much earlier than that. It involved (I think), Daffy Duck or Sylvester (but I might be wrong), in a room surrounded by scary characters who he was naming one by one. Hard to explain. One might've been called Snaggletooth or Snagglepuss or something. Gave up finding it years ago.