Favorite Chain of Attacks

Like the name would suggest, what are your favorite connected series of attacks when rolling? How much success do you have with them?
For me, I rum into a lot of judo/wrestler types in comp, so I end up in body lock situations a lot. In scenarios where my opponent gets me in some kind of body lock (front, side, or rear) I like to do this series.
Force hands to the hips
Dig for kimura grip
Sacrifice throw to Kimura trap (Kimura T)
Play the rear triangle/back take dilemma
Rear triangle/RT arm bar/RT Kimura etc.
What about yall?
