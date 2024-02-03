Favorite Chain of Attacks

Like the name would suggest, what are your favorite connected series of attacks when rolling? How much success do you have with them?

For me, I rum into a lot of judo/wrestler types in comp, so I end up in body lock situations a lot. In scenarios where my opponent gets me in some kind of body lock (front, side, or rear) I like to do this series.

Force hands to the hips
Dig for kimura grip
Sacrifice throw to Kimura trap (Kimura T)
Play the rear triangle/back take dilemma
Rear triangle/RT arm bar/RT Kimura etc.

What about yall?

 
Since I train mostly with BJJ guys, I usually get the TD if they don't pull guard first. High single + o uchi gari, tani otoshi or ko uchi gake TD to side control. Stop sign to north south and cook them there while spamming NS choke and kimura attacks. If I can't finish either of those, hold onto kimura and step over to take back. Let go of wrist but hold onto the wrist ride and convert to RNC.

If I can get to NS, the rest is high % for me and if I don't get a sub, I'll at least end the round in a dominant position.
 
I like to play the NS/kimura Dilemma as well. I don't have much luck with choke but almost always get the back from there. Such a tough spot to be in from the bottom. Recently started fucking around with the tarikoplata as well. I may see if I can find chances to feed it in from that situation.
 
Shit I'd never heard of the tarikoplata but just looked it up and that looks totally viable from NS position - I need to play with that. Yeah NS choke is finicky and I usually can only finish it if other guy is gassed out - which is why I cook them there for as long as needed. If they're reasonably fresh and especially if they're bigger and stronger, they can defend by framing into your throat and even if you get past that, they can just look into your ribcage and circle their feet away from you, which makes it hard to settle in. Lately I've been using it to bait the kimura, which I like better.
 
1) throw directing into kesa

2) apply chest compression submission

3) now opponent is struggling for breath
Exactly, in a much more eloquent way of putting it.

I save it for the younger athletic blue belts that need to be slowed down gunning for this poor old man because of his noob purple belt.

Their struggles and gasping for air is satisfying...

I pull guard mostly on White Belts, unless they ask to work standing.

Blues are the biggest pain in the ass...
 
