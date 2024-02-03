Favorite Chain of Attacks

GreatSaintGuillotine said: I like to play the NS/kimura Dilemma as well. I don't have much luck with choke but almost always get the back from there. Such a tough spot to be in from the bottom. Recently started fucking around with the tarikoplata as well. I may see if I can find chances to feed it in from that situation. Click to expand...

Shit I'd never heard of the tarikoplata but just looked it up and that looks totally viable from NS position - I need to play with that. Yeah NS choke is finicky and I usually can only finish it if other guy is gassed out - which is why I cook them there for as long as needed. If they're reasonably fresh and especially if they're bigger and stronger, they can defend by framing into your throat and even if you get past that, they can just look into your ribcage and circle their feet away from you, which makes it hard to settle in. Lately I've been using it to bait the kimura, which I like better.