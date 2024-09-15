Favorite animal moment?

I love animals! We have a dog, 2 cats and a hamster in our home. Everyone in the family loves to watch good nature films on TV. And I myself have consumed many hours of funny bits with these lovely individuals over the years. But there's one that I've always appreciated and it's with a Lama who drops a man down a hole of water. The fact that he then walks away as if nothing has happened is just so funny.

What is your favorite?

 
Escaped cow walking into my tent in 3 am at night in military

Reindeers running past us hiking in winter in norwegian border

Unknown creature walking near our tents at night then running off when my fruend started snoaring
 


A great short video to get a glimpse at the size of the Siberian Tiger. When it goes onto its hind legs you really get an idea. Amazing.
 
chateaubriand-2500-5828e49e5f9b58d5b12faefb.jpg
 
