Favorite animal moment?

I love animals! We have a dog, 2 cats and a hamster in our home. Everyone in the family loves to watch good nature films on TV. And I myself have consumed many hours of funny bits with these lovely individuals over the years. But there's one that I've always appreciated and it's with a Lama who drops a man down a hole of water. The fact that he then walks away as if nothing has happened is just so funny.



What is your favorite?



