Father and Son card?

Hey guys. Nothing to do with Father's day cards but how close have we been to having a father and son on the same (high level) fight card?

I was thinking about Arlovski and his age.
Then I THINK I remembered the Ken Shamrock either did or was going to be on the same card as his boy back in UK Cage Rage days.

Then I thought, Couture could have done that if it landed right.

Any other examples?
Or, if not at the same time, whose offspring may be close to sharing promotional legacy?

Anderson Silva's boy?
Bispings boy?
 
You barely have fathers and sons both being mma fighters period.

Considering also that most of the fathers would be retired by the time their sons could conceivably fight on the same card on them...I'd say its not too likely
 
Found the card!

www.sherdog.com

Cage Rage 25 - Bring It On

Cage Rage 25 - Bring It On pits Robert Buzz Berry vs Ken The World's Most Dangerous Man Shamrock fight in Wembley Arena, London, England, England on Mar 8, 2008.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Ryan and Ken on the same day.
 
