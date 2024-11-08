Fasting and skin benefits

A friend of mine who is very obese (500+ lbs) and has been living in a nursing home for the past 4 years… and he’s a young guy.

Recently he hit a very rough patch with his health and had to be intubated. For about 5 days he was in and out of consciousness. The pulmonary specialist in the ICU essentially said “game over”. My friend’s lungs were not working on their own, he had fluid buildup in his lungs, and his legs started to get dark spots on them.


But then he had a miraculous rebound. Tubes out and he’s breathing on his own, fully conscious, and even his legs are starting to clear up. When the doctor said that even if he somehow pulled through, he would need to have his legs amputated.

Praise God.

But another thing happened. While he was out he wasn’t eating. Close to 5 or 6 days of no eating and his skin around his face and neck lost most of the blemishes: numerous skin tags, very bad and long lasting eczema behind both ears, as well as dark bumpy skin around his neck.

It all went away. Now that he’s resumed eating some of its coming back. But it’s made him think that, given his weight, maybe a regular fast would be good for him. As well as a closer look to what he’s eating.
 
I can confirm that fasting DOES have skin benefits, however, it's tough to get on a serious rythm, too many temptations. Swimming in the ocean also helps a ton for skin issues.
 
