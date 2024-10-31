Media Farewell to Germaine de Randamie Retires: Saying Goodbye to ‘The Iron Lady’ of MMA and Kickboxing

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,061
Reaction score
48,554


Germaine de Randamie, widely regarded as one of the best female strikers in MMA history, recently announced her retirement. Known as “The Iron Lady,” de Randamie’s career in combat sports spanned two decades and was filled with extraordinary accomplishments in both MMA and kickboxing. Before making her mark in the UFC, de Randamie built an impressive legacy in Muay Thai and kickboxing, amassing over 35 professional fights and holding titles across multiple organizations. Her exceptional striking skills, technical prowess, and power led to her being hailed as one of the best female strikers the sport has ever seen.

In MMA, de Randamie captured the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight championship by defeating Holly Holm. Her highlight-reel moments include knockout wins and victories over top names like Aspen Ladd and Raquel Pennington. She also owns the UFC women’s bantamweight division record for the fastest knockout, demonstrating her finishing power against the division’s best. Despite her competitive success, de Randamie has always led a humble, balanced life outside the octagon.


Alongside her fighting career, de Randamie has worked as a police officer in the Netherlands. She has been deeply committed to serving her community and helping others. In an Instagram post, she shared her pride in her career, expressing how she wants to be remembered not just as a fighter, but as a person who made a difference in people’s lives. Her dedication to helping others has often inspired fans, who have seen her as a role model for balancing personal passion with public service .

De Randamie’s impact on both the fighting world and her community is undeniable. She leaves the sport as a trailblazer and champion, but above all, as a fighter who valued integrity and service just as much as victory. Her legacy as a world-class striker and a compassionate officer will certainly be remembered for years to come.
 
Oh no, not Germaine de Randamie!

Seriously though, respect for anyone that makes this crazy sport their main path in life. All the best!
 
I wish she took the cyborg fight.

Shes been fighting for a long time. Guess back to beating up drunk vagrants on the weekend doing Police work.
 
She really was underrated I get the whole quitting not wanting to fight so n so but she was a savage
 
If her ground game wasn't non existent, she probably would have beat the shit out of Nunes
 
Well she's 40, so it's only natural. You had a wonderful career. Have a great retirement.
 
She's been in combat sports since 2000 with a whole career in kickboxing. It's hard to stay motivated when you have been doing something for so long. And I suspect she accepted her limitations and future potential early into her MMA career. Great striker and underrated in popularity with all things being considered
 
Oh no, I’m whaling in tears reading this.

Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet princess, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest
 
