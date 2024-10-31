



Germaine de Randamie, widely regarded as one of the best female strikers in MMA history, recently announced her retirement. Known as “The Iron Lady,” de Randamie’s career in combat sports spanned two decades and was filled with extraordinary accomplishments in both MMA and kickboxing. Before making her mark in the UFC, de Randamie built an impressive legacy in Muay Thai and kickboxing, amassing over 35 professional fights and holding titles across multiple organizations. Her exceptional striking skills, technical prowess, and power led to her being hailed as one of the best female strikers the sport has ever seen.



In MMA, de Randamie captured the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight championship by defeating Holly Holm. Her highlight-reel moments include knockout wins and victories over top names like Aspen Ladd and Raquel Pennington. She also owns the UFC women’s bantamweight division record for the fastest knockout, demonstrating her finishing power against the division’s best. Despite her competitive success, de Randamie has always led a humble, balanced life outside the octagon.





Alongside her fighting career, de Randamie has worked as a police officer in the Netherlands. She has been deeply committed to serving her community and helping others. In an Instagram post, she shared her pride in her career, expressing how she wants to be remembered not just as a fighter, but as a person who made a difference in people’s lives. Her dedication to helping others has often inspired fans, who have seen her as a role model for balancing personal passion with public service .



De Randamie’s impact on both the fighting world and her community is undeniable. She leaves the sport as a trailblazer and champion, but above all, as a fighter who valued integrity and service just as much as victory. Her legacy as a world-class striker and a compassionate officer will certainly be remembered for years to come.