Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 85,057
- Reaction score
- 18,343
Update: December 10, 2020
Marvel Studios Officially Announces FANTASTIC FOUR Move with Jon Watts to Direct!
Make way for Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (The Thing)!
Closing out The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation, Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, revealed the studio will bring one of Marvel’s most iconic families to the big screen with the release of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four!
Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home filmmaker Jon Watts is on board to direct.
https://www.marvel.com/articles/movies/marvel-studios-announces-fantastic-four-film-jon-watts
