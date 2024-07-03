  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Famous Assassinations (and Attempts and Attacks) Quiz!

Aug 25, 2021
tumblr_p87hghcgOf1xpq38ho2_r1_500.gif


Can you name the years when these people were assassinated or seriously attacked, or attempts were made to do so, and the locations?

(1) John Lennon
(2) Mohandas Karamchand 'Mahatma' Gandhi
(3) Spencer Perceval
(4) Archduke Franz Ferdinand Carl Ludwig Joseph Maria
(5) Monica Seles

(6) Pope John Paul II
(7) Admiral-General Luis Carrero Blanco
(8) Tsar Nicholas II
(9) Julius Caesar
(10) Benazir Bhutto

(1) New York City, 1980
(2) New Delhi, 1948
(3) The House of Commons, 1812 (the only British Prime Minister to have been assassinated)
(4) Sarajevo, 1914. His wife was also killed.
(5) Hamburg, 1993 - Seles didn't die, and supposedly Günter Parche only wanted to injure her (so Steffi Graf could be champ).

(6) The Vatican, 1981. The Pope was not killed, although the intent was there. The Vatican, 1981 was the attempt when he was shot twice by Mehmet Ali Ağca and nearly died. 364 days later (1982) there was a second attempt, by Juan María Fernández y Krohn, using a bayonet, in Fatima, Portugal, in which some accounts say the Pope was not injured, and some say he was slightly injured. So you can have one mark for the Vatican, Fatima, 1981 or 1982, but you only get two marks if you match place and year. The Vatican, 1981 = two marks. The Vatican, 1982 = one mark, etc. You can score up to four marks here.
(7) Madrid, 1973 (Franco's right hand man, blown up in a car by Basque separatists ETA. His bodyguard and driver were also killed.)
(8) Yekaterinburg, 1918 - His wife, their five children, and four members of their entourage were also killed that night.
(9) Rome, 44
(10) Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 2007 (Twice former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and leader of the opposition at the time of her assassination. Over 200 other people were also killed in this incident, and an unsuccessful attempt two months earlier.)

The pass mark is 10/22. How did you do?
 
Monica Seles is alive & well, Pope JP2 died of old age. Other than that I only know the years for Lennon, Archduke Ferdinand, and Tsar Nicholas II.
 
Monica Seles still lives in Florida. She didn't even retire after she got stabbed, she took like 2 years off and came back, though she was like 19 when she got stabbed and had won like 8 majors before, and came back at age 21 and only won 1 more the entire rest of her career.
 
13/22 .

I got to Monica Seles and was like....umm.....did someone kill her after the attempt in Germany then...?

Think the title should be Famous Assassinations and attempts...
 
Yeah I thought I would keep people on their toes with Seles and the Pope but it doesn't seem to be being well received so I've changed the wording. Anyway well done, you have the lead!

tumblr_ojn516BK3Z1ue08b9o1_500.gif
 
