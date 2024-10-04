Family of 4 Murder Mystery Finally Solved After Year... with a Crazy Plot Twist

Palomo knew Huey Jr. was having an affair with Bartolomei a year before the killings, the report stated. It details that Palomo created fake phone numbers and accounts online to communicate with Huey Jr. Several of the fake accounts, according to the report, were made to seem that they were members of a Mexican cartel, but they were actually tied to Palomo.



One account persuaded Huey Jr. that it was run by a cartel hitman and said Huey Jr. was now involved with the group, but the report said it was a "virtual world Ermalinda created."



Over the year, the messages escalated, until one day the account told Huey Jr. he needed to kill Bartolomei and her family. Huey Jr., believing he was part of a dangerous cartel, carried out the murders while police said Palomo was waiting in the car outside, the report stated.



An officer report indicated Huey Jr. likely never knew Palomo was behind the accounts, even prior to his death.





SOOOO.... The Jealous Girlfriend created a virtual world of the Cartel through fake accounts and fooled her boyfriend into performing a hit job on his Side Piece... and her entire family... Dogs Included



