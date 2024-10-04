  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Family of 4 Murder Mystery Finally Solved After Year... with a Crazy Plot Twist

The mystery behind the murder of a family of 4, dogs included, swirled for over a year... The suspect (who was having an affair with the murdered wife) fled and decided to off himself and his girlfriend as police closed in. But... The story wasn't as it seemed until Police released details behind the motives yesterday. After a year of going through a mountain of evidence...

Shocking details point to new motive, evidence in 2023 Romeoville quadruple murders​

Shocking details emerge in 2023 Romeoville quadruple murder, pointing to new motive and evidence

For the past year, questions, rumors and heartbreak swirled. What happened to a Romeoville family brutally murdered, and why? Those questions went unanswered, until now.
The horrifying story began on a quiet block in Romeoville on Sept. 17, 2023.

Romeoville police were called to a home where Zoraida Bartolomei, Alberto Rolon, their two young boys and three dogs lived.

The call was for a wellness check. Rolon didn’t show up to work, and Bartolomei's family couldn’t reach her or the boys.

When Romeoville officers arrived, they found a crack in a window, and saw overturned tables inside. When they walked to the back, they saw two dead dogs, and made a call to make entry.

Inside, the home was filled with horror.

Bartolomei, Rolon, the two kids and dogs were shot and killed. A Romeoville police report obtained by NBC Chicago said the family members were shot a combined 20 times.

For the past year, questions, rumors and heartbreak swirled. What happened to this family, and why? Those questions went largely unanswered, until now.


Through ring doorbell, IPASS data, cell towers and flock camera systems, police were able to track a suspect vehicle along a route from Streamwood to Romeoville. The vehicle was driven by Nathaniel Huey Jr., Bartolomei's coworker.

Police went to a home Huey Jr. shared with his partner, Ermalinda Palomo. The vehicle seen outside the Romeoville home was parked down the street.

While police were working to make a case and question Huey Jr., the two fled. Palomo's family filed an endangered missing person report, believing at that time she was taken and in danger.

Video obtained by NBC Chicago from Catoosa police showed the two walking into the store together, side-by-side, shopping for electronics and in makeup aisles.

As they left the store, seen on camera smiling, Catoosa officers were in the parking lot waiting. Video showed officers chase after the suspects, who managed to flee in their vehicle.

A police chase ensued and ended in a fiery crash on an Oklahoma interstate. Police said Huey Jr. shot and killed Palomo, and then himself.

Oklahoma officers could be heard on body camera saying Huey Jr. was an “armed and dangerous murder suspect” out of Illinois.

Another was heard saying, “she’s the missing person endangered, he’s the murder suspect.” A responding officer replied, “it didn’t look like she was being held against her will.”

THE PLOT TWIST
Palomo knew Huey Jr. was having an affair with Bartolomei a year before the killings, the report stated. It details that Palomo created fake phone numbers and accounts online to communicate with Huey Jr. Several of the fake accounts, according to the report, were made to seem that they were members of a Mexican cartel, but they were actually tied to Palomo.

One account persuaded Huey Jr. that it was run by a cartel hitman and said Huey Jr. was now involved with the group, but the report said it was a "virtual world Ermalinda created."

Over the year, the messages escalated, until one day the account told Huey Jr. he needed to kill Bartolomei and her family. Huey Jr., believing he was part of a dangerous cartel, carried out the murders while police said Palomo was waiting in the car outside, the report stated.

An officer report indicated Huey Jr. likely never knew Palomo was behind the accounts, even prior to his death.


SOOOO.... The Jealous Girlfriend created a virtual world of the Cartel through fake accounts and fooled her boyfriend into performing a hit job on his Side Piece... and her entire family... Dogs Included

What the fuck...
 
Behind every successful male, is a woman.

That is a wild story, man. Though who just obeys random emails/texts without any verification of where it’s actually coming from? Did he really trust some shadow figure to be truthful about being the cartel, and giving orders? Have they released those emails/texts for the public to see?
 
Behind every successful male, is a woman.

That is a wild story, man. Though who just obeys random emails/texts without any verification of where it’s actually coming from? Did he really trust some shadow figure to be truthful about being the cartel, and giving orders? Have they released those emails/texts for the public to see?
Seriously I don't understand just trusting some random online messages. The most those messages would get me to do is report it to the police and have them investigate it. Most likely I'd just ignore it or talk shit and ask them to prove it.
 
Seriously I don't understand just trusting some random online messages. The most those messages would get me to do is report it to the police and have them investigate it. Most likely I'd just ignore it or talk shit and ask them to prove it.
Exactly. Sounds more like how some older people get scammed. She was probably also telling him to just obey those messages, since he no doubt talked to her about it and shebnudged him along in person at the same time.

Still… Seems insane to just do whatever you’re told by some rando on the internet.
 
Exactly. Sounds more like how some older people get scammed. She was probably also telling him to just obey those messages, since he no doubt talked to her about it and nudged him along in person at the same time.

Still… Seems insane to just do whatever you're told by some rando on the internet.

Still… Seems insane to just do whatever you’re told by some rando on the internet.
I didn't even think of that but your right his GF was 100% telling him to go along with the messages. Even then my wife could never convince me to do this and if she tried it would lead to a long conversation about online scams. Which her mother just happened to fall for not to long ago and ended up giving up every single CC she has to scammers who sent a text about a package.
 
Seriously I don't understand just trusting some random online messages. The most those messages would get me to do is report it to the police and have them investigate it. Most likely I'd just ignore it or talk shit and ask them to prove it.
The secret is a lot of people are dumb as a motherfucker
 
I didn't even think of that but your right his GF was 100% telling him to go along with the messages. Even then my wife could never convince me to do this and if she tried it would lead to a long conversation about online scams. Which her mother just happened to fall for not to long ago and ended up giving up every single CC she has to scammers who sent a text about a package.
That’s why I want to read what was sent. How exactly he could have fell for such a thing, because like you, I wouldn’t be convinced to just go along with it. I’m getting the authorities involved.

Maybe there was a lot of personal info in those communications, because SHE knew them, and he felt the pressure because of it. Reading something like: “We will kill so and so if you don’t do this”. More likely he is just dumb, and/or a general POS, because who would kill a whole family because of it?

The whole situation is very strange, and leaves me with many questions I would love to have answered.
 
Behind every successful male, is a woman.

That is a wild story, man. Though who just obeys random emails/texts without any verification of where it’s actually coming from? Did he really trust some shadow figure to be truthful about being the cartel, and giving orders? Have they released those emails/texts for the public to see?
Not yet... everyone is dead. That would be crazy to see them.
 
Not yet... everyone is dead. That would be crazy to see them.
They should release them, because at the very least, it is a teachable lesson to others. Not any with personal info on the victims though. It’s understandable to omit those.
 
I believe she could convince him. I mean she had intimate knowledge and access to his life.

So imagine you get a random email that says, "Did you enjoy your corn flakes this morning? I told you we were watching you. Here's a photo of your girlfriend last night. And here's your mother's address. We know everything. We can get to you and your family any time we want."

I'm sure after a year of that kind of shit, also with the girlfriend acting scared and telling him it's real, could convince someone.
 
Behind every successful male, is a woman.

That is a wild story, man. Though who just obeys random emails/texts without any verification of where it’s actually coming from? Did he really trust some shadow figure to be truthful about being the cartel, and giving orders? Have they released those emails/texts for the public to see?
Doesn’t sound like we’re hearing about a rocket surgeon here.
 
