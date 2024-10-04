Family of 4 Murder Mystery Finally Solved After Year... with a Crazy Plot Twist

Scerpi
The mystery behind the murder of a family of 4, dogs included, swirled for over a year... The suspect (who was having an affair with the murdered wife) fled and decided to off himself and his girlfriend as police closed in. But... The story wasn't as it seemed until Police released details behind the motives yesterday. After a year of going through a mountain of evidence...
The horrifying story began on a quiet block in Romeoville on Sept. 17, 2023.
Romeoville police were called to a home where Zoraida Bartolomei, Alberto Rolon, their two young boys and three dogs lived.
The call was for a wellness check. Rolon didn’t show up to work, and Bartolomei's family couldn’t reach her or the boys.
When Romeoville officers arrived, they found a crack in a window, and saw overturned tables inside. When they walked to the back, they saw two dead dogs, and made a call to make entry.
Inside, the home was filled with horror.
Bartolomei, Rolon, the two kids and dogs were shot and killed. A Romeoville police report obtained by NBC Chicago said the family members were shot a combined 20 times.
For the past year, questions, rumors and heartbreak swirled. What happened to this family, and why? Those questions went largely unanswered, until now.
Through ring doorbell, IPASS data, cell towers and flock camera systems, police were able to track a suspect vehicle along a route from Streamwood to Romeoville. The vehicle was driven by Nathaniel Huey Jr., Bartolomei's coworker.
Police went to a home Huey Jr. shared with his partner, Ermalinda Palomo. The vehicle seen outside the Romeoville home was parked down the street.
While police were working to make a case and question Huey Jr., the two fled. Palomo's family filed an endangered missing person report, believing at that time she was taken and in danger.
Video obtained by NBC Chicago from Catoosa police showed the two walking into the store together, side-by-side, shopping for electronics and in makeup aisles.
As they left the store, seen on camera smiling, Catoosa officers were in the parking lot waiting. Video showed officers chase after the suspects, who managed to flee in their vehicle.
A police chase ensued and ended in a fiery crash on an Oklahoma interstate. Police said Huey Jr. shot and killed Palomo, and then himself.
Oklahoma officers could be heard on body camera saying Huey Jr. was an “armed and dangerous murder suspect” out of Illinois.
Another was heard saying, “she’s the missing person endangered, he’s the murder suspect.” A responding officer replied, “it didn’t look like she was being held against her will.”
THE PLOT TWIST
THE PLOT TWIST
Palomo knew Huey Jr. was having an affair with Bartolomei a year before the killings, the report stated. It details that Palomo created fake phone numbers and accounts online to communicate with Huey Jr. Several of the fake accounts, according to the report, were made to seem that they were members of a Mexican cartel, but they were actually tied to Palomo.
One account persuaded Huey Jr. that it was run by a cartel hitman and said Huey Jr. was now involved with the group, but the report said it was a "virtual world Ermalinda created."
Over the year, the messages escalated, until one day the account told Huey Jr. he needed to kill Bartolomei and her family. Huey Jr., believing he was part of a dangerous cartel, carried out the murders while police said Palomo was waiting in the car outside, the report stated.
An officer report indicated Huey Jr. likely never knew Palomo was behind the accounts, even prior to his death.
SOOOO.... The Jealous Girlfriend created a virtual world of the Cartel through fake accounts and fooled her boyfriend into performing a hit job on his Side Piece... and her entire family... Dogs Included
What the fuck...
SOOOO.... The Jealous Girlfriend created a virtual world of the Cartel through fake accounts and fooled her boyfriend into performing a hit job on his Side Piece... and her entire family... Dogs Included
What the fuck...