Most families have one of these folks; the cousin who made it to the big leagues, a granddad who was a hero, or the dumb uncle who fucked up so hard that he's an example for everyone for what not to do. This is the person who everyone in the extended family knows about, and whose stories are passed down through the generations.



In my family this legend is my granddad, or why I have something like 86 cousins. As you may have guessed, grandpa definitely spread his seed around. According to official documents he only had 2 wives, remarrying once after his first wife passed away. On our family tree chart it's a bit different. There was also a mistress and a maid, yes, grandpa was sleeping with 3 chicks at the same time and knocking them all up too, he literally had more children than I can count on my hands. I have no idea how he made it to his 80s and died of old age, 3 chicks at the same time, how the hell did he pull that off without getting stabbed by someone?



So yeah, tell us about the legends in your families.