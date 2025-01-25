  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Family Legends

Most families have one of these folks; the cousin who made it to the big leagues, a granddad who was a hero, or the dumb uncle who fucked up so hard that he's an example for everyone for what not to do. This is the person who everyone in the extended family knows about, and whose stories are passed down through the generations.

In my family this legend is my granddad, or why I have something like 86 cousins. As you may have guessed, grandpa definitely spread his seed around. According to official documents he only had 2 wives, remarrying once after his first wife passed away. On our family tree chart it's a bit different. There was also a mistress and a maid, yes, grandpa was sleeping with 3 chicks at the same time and knocking them all up too, he literally had more children than I can count on my hands. I have no idea how he made it to his 80s and died of old age, 3 chicks at the same time, how the hell did he pull that off without getting stabbed by someone?

So yeah, tell us about the legends in your families.
 
Haha, have you thought about doing an Ancestry type thing to see how many relatives you have?

I never got to meet my mum's dad being he passed away before I was born but my grandma's second husband who I called Grandpa because he was, got The Distinguished Flying Cross in The Royal Air Force. He was shot out of the sky twice and had pretty severe walking problems having to bandage his legs every day till he died.

Funny thing though and we never told him or my Grandma we knew but I got a copy of his birth certificate as he was in his last year or so and he'd lied to everyone about his age, he was 10 years older than he said he was in order to get my Grandma to marry him.
 
They made movies about my family and books I’m just not sure I should post it . Lol

On the Grandpa thing ? Well I still have family members I just recently met 5 years ago and there’s more on my moms side , I even ran into a family member in a bar out of random encounter when I started talking to this guy in a dive bar in NY and we knew the same person then one thing led to another and he was cousins with my cousin,he was my third cousin . Lol

Both sides of my family were boxers my father and 4 uncles on my moms side all boxed , my grandfather my mothers father was extremely tough guy beat up 6 police officers at once and threw a guy over the railroad tracks watched the train run over him after raping someone he knew , stabbing and violence was a thing the only thing that killed him was cigarettes but he lived long in his early 70”s around 1985 I was about 12 or so .
 
My grandfather was an intellectual heavy weight. Law professor, his books are still used in universities. He has a street named after him, a society named after him. He also was a driver for a high ranking military guy in WW2 and said one night he ate dinner with his boss and Ernest Hemingway at the top of a building while the city was being bombed by allied forces...everyone else left the restaurant except him, his boss and Ernest so they all sat together. When he got back from the war, he had nightmares every night, would wake up screaming, he and my grandmother had separate beds but right next to each other. Loved that guy and miss him.
 
On my grandma's there was a barron or Duke that lost his money on a ballerina. Then there was my great grandmother who's parents died and had to take care of her 9 siblings. She ended up making a fortune in real estate, which was impressive for a woman in those times without an education.
 
Great Great - Uncle from my father's side is a very famous writer
 
My half brother and two cousins, who were also cousins themselves, were in the same prison at the same time for the same independent crimes.

I'm white trash... this is white trash legend status.
 
Grandad was in olympics for soviet union

One ancient relative was a diplomat for SU and worked in north korea, meaning my family family line helped rise of communism there?

Great grandma owned 2 factories, lost them in rus revolution
 
