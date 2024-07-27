Fallout London - The Mod thread

I wanted to make this thread for a while, as I love mods that reshape a game. Fallout London is the perfect choice to start one up.



This is more than a mod, it's a total conversion mod that spent years in development (5 or 6). For those who don't know, a total conversion mod uses a game engine to make something brand new from the game it was built from, in this case Fallout 4 and all its DLC's (pc).

I put about 4 hours into the game last night and it is awesome. As many reviewers have said, it rivals Bethesda, feeling like an official release. I had no crashes but one bug (so far). I used a GOG version, but It works with your steam copy too.

Explanation for install...

Fallout London

fallout4london.com fallout4london.com

You wake up in a lab, where you have no memory of why you are there. Scientists are examining you (where you create your character). They are attacked by some group which allows you to escape.

Your adventure starts off with you trying to piece the mystery together

About a half hour in, I got distracted by some some food production plant with workers threatening a strike. The owner wanted me to quash it. I had multiple ways of either taking care of business, siding with tje workers, or investigating further to unconver something possibly sinister...

It felt more New Vegas than FO4, as my other quest I tackled (no spoilers) had multiple pathways depending on my skills, and decisions.



GOG is hosting the mod, so you need to download it through their GOG galaxy app. It's too big for Nexus, the most popular mod hosting site, just a great PR move all around. GOG is under CDPR's umbrella, the publisher that handles Witcher and Cyberpunk.


This works with a Steam copy as well. The only caveat for a Steam version is that you're required to downgrade the version you're running, as the "next gen update" doesn't work with it.

This was supposed to be released in May, before BGS dropped the update.

Its a bit of a process to downgrade, and it sounds like people with Steam copies are having some issues. I didn't want to mess with my FO4 mods, which is why I chose to purchase the GOG version.

The best way to do it is to re-buy the game on GOG, as it's on sale only $20 Cdn. You dl Fallout 4, then download the mod and launch that, easy peasy. You can do the free option, but I'm happy to support GOG here.

It's definitely worth it so far, as it's a full on Fallout title. I'm blown away really.
 
I failed my first attempt at downgrading after the update first came out. Now that I've got most of my mods working again on the updated version, I guess I will have to buy the GOG version. Lol. Also, I will have to finally give in and download GOG launcher.
 
I've always ran into issues downgrading. With my mods running well finally, I wasn't taking a chance.
I've never seen a mod get this kind and amount of promotion.





And the launch trailer in the OP now has 1.6 million views.
It deserves all the accolades, it's fantastic.

I'm only about 10 hours in, so it's hard to judge. If it continues to be this good throughout, M$ needs to make this an official release and canon.
 
