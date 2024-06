The Attritional Art of War: Lessons from the Russian War on Ukraine If the West is serious about the possibility of a great power conflict, it needs to take a hard look at its capacity to wage a protracted war and to pursue a strategy focused on attrition rather than manoeuvre.

Several members ( @Jeffy37 @lsa , can't remember the other names) have asked where it's possible to find factual information on the Russo-Ukrainian war so that they can better understand things and sort through the piles of propaganda being put out by both sides in the conflict. We'll start with a video from the Austrian Armed forces which was posted by @Cole train in the stickied thread. Unfortunately the videos are usually behind current events by a few months, but they do explain the actual events without any bias towards either side.Next, there's the excellent Operational Art of War channel on youtube which is run by a Canadian military historian and graduate of the Staff College which is where they teach strategy and how to plan wars & operations. He has 8 videos so far on the opening stage of the war including the offensive on Kiev. The videos are long & somewhat dry, but they're packed with shitloads of background info and explained in a way that people without much military background can easily understand. I'll begin with part 8 where he covers part of the Kiev operation, and goes over what the Russians actually committed to the offensive along with its possible goals. Note how he explains the importance of logistics, including the differences between NATO and Russian systems and the implications & limitations which it places on Russian operations. He also thoroughly debunks the Western narrative that the Russians are stupid incompetents, they're actually well trained professional soldiers who didn't suffer anywhere close to the losses claimed by Western media.Next, we do some reading. The following excerpt is from the Royal United Services Institute which is the UK's strategy & defence think tank. It gives an overview of Russian doctrine and explains the logic & reasoning behind it. We need to understand the Russian thought process and what makes them tick before we can throw around the usual claims of "they're retards and failures who don't know what they're doing". The Russians have their own art of war, and it's actually a very sophisticated and effective system. It explains why the Western claims of "Russia is failing because the can't take any ground" is gravely mistaken, and a product of the prejudices of Western doctrine.Excerpt:We continue with an article from Parameters which is the publication where members of the US Army War College present & debate their ideas. It builds on the previous article I posted and explains some of the problems NATO would run into if they tried to fight in the Ukraine. Some folks might be shocked to learn that NATO forces would suffer significantly higher casualties than the Ukrainians, but it shouldn't be surprising considering that we have no experience with modern peer level war.Excerpt:That should give y'all a couple hours of information to digest so you can better understand what's really going on and sort through the propaganda that's getting put out by everyone for cheap clicks. If @Ludwig von Mises or any other members want to contribute you're all welcome to do so. Just be warned that propaganda & BS will be ruthlessly debunked, so don't be posting anything from Perun, ISW, or anything of that nature.