This post will give you the opinions of NATO fighter pilots on Russian planes. These are all NATO military pilots who've either flown Russian planes or gone up against them in training exercises.



We begin with Dave Best who flew the Su-27 in the 90s shortly after the Soviet Union fell. The key point is how easy the plane is to fly, and this fits in with the one of the points brought up in the written articles in the OP. In a real war, you're gonna lose most of your experienced pilots in the first months or year, same thing that happened to the Japanese in WW2 will happen to both NATO and Russian forces should they get into a war. A plane that's simple & easy to fly is going to retain far more of its effectiveness in the hands of a newbie pilot than a complicated high-tech plane where you need a 2000 hour pilot to get the best out of it.









Next, we go to Gonky, a US Navy pilot who's flown against the Malaysian export version of the Su-30 in training exercises. He says it's the toughest opponent he's ever gone against other than the F-22. The unsaid implication here is that it's better than the F-35, nevermind the F-16 or any of the other NATO 4th gen fighters.









Finally we go to Robert Hierl, a German test pilot who flew the MiG-29 following German reunification. He said it was the best plane the Germans had in their inventory, but that's not the important part. The interesting point is where he goes over the pros & cons of the limited radar & electronics systems in the plane, along with why it may not be as big of a problem as commonly thought. This is because Russian doctrine uses ground control stations & radars to guide planes towards their enemies, and once they're in range the planes can flip on their own radars to do the final targeting. It's essentially a ground based version of our AWACS system which the Soviets had to use since their technology wasn't as advanced as ours was.









Soviet hardware is a lot better than most people give it credit for. There are limitations in electronics, radars, and control systems, but these have been mostly overcome in recent years with various modernization programs. Su-35s and other modernized Russian planes are now as good or better than any 4th gen plane on the NATO side. This is why the F-16 isn't some "wonder weapon" that'll change the course of the war, it's just the Western version of the MiG-29 with better radar & electronics and Russians have been blowing Ukrainian MiGs out of the sky without too much trouble.