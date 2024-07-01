Eye Pokes Should Be Illegal

BennyOcean
Not fake illegal, real illegal. Right now they're fake illegal because everyone gets away with it. Don't get me started on Jon Jones. I was just re-watching Leon vs. Belal and can't understand why that's not a DQ. Eye pokes are illegal and when someone uses an illegal move to finish the fight it should be a DQ not a no decision.
Why does the UFC act so strange about eye pokes? Like they're technically against the rules but not really. Whenever the pokes happen the announcers will say "accidental" even though they have no way of knowing if it is. The ref will always give them one or two "freebies" so why not do it? They're incentivized to eye poke if it's not going to be called a foul.
The UFC needs to start treating eye pokes like an actual illegal maneuver, no more freebies. First eye poke, take a point. Second eye poke, at least take one point. Third poke DQ. Fight-ending eye poke DQ to the person doing the poking.
