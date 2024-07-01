  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Eye Pokes Should Be Illegal

BennyOcean

BennyOcean

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 17, 2013
Messages
741
Reaction score
13
Not fake illegal, real illegal. Right now they're fake illegal because everyone gets away with it. Don't get me started on Jon Jones. I was just re-watching Leon vs. Belal and can't understand why that's not a DQ. Eye pokes are illegal and when someone uses an illegal move to finish the fight it should be a DQ not a no decision.

Why does the UFC act so strange about eye pokes? Like they're technically against the rules but not really. Whenever the pokes happen the announcers will say "accidental" even though they have no way of knowing if it is. The ref will always give them one or two "freebies" so why not do it? They're incentivized to eye poke if it's not going to be called a foul.

The UFC needs to start treating eye pokes like an actual illegal maneuver, no more freebies. First eye poke, take a point. Second eye poke, at least take one point. Third poke DQ. Fight-ending eye poke DQ to the person doing the poking.
 
It's a legit way to win

giphy.gif
 
Extending Fingers should be Warnings.

1st Eye Poke should be a Point Deduction.

2nd Eye Poke -- Point Deduction and $10,000 Fine to injured Fighter.

3rd Eye Poke -- DQ.

Fighter carries Personal Fouls for their next two Fights.
 
BennyOcean said:
Not fake illegal, real illegal. Right now they're fake illegal because everyone gets away with it. Don't get me started on Jon Jones. I was just re-watching Leon vs. Belal and can't understand why that's not a DQ. Eye pokes are illegal and when someone uses an illegal move to finish the fight it should be a DQ not a no decision.

Why does the UFC act so strange about eye pokes? Like they're technically against the rules but not really. Whenever the pokes happen the announcers will say "accidental" even though they have no way of knowing if it is. The ref will always give them one or two "freebies" so why not do it? They're incentivized to eye poke if it's not going to be called a foul.

The UFC needs to start treating eye pokes like an actual illegal maneuver, no more freebies. First eye poke, take a point. Second eye poke, at least take one point. Third poke DQ. Fight-ending eye poke DQ to the person doing the poking.
Click to expand...
<JonesLaugh>
 
Yellow card first eye poke and 10% of your purse...second one mandatory point deduction.

Trust me they'll police themselves with those rules.
 
I think it should be an instant point in most instances. They're already warned in the locker rooms.
 
It's not just eye pokes. Most illegal strikes/techniques get at least 1 or 2 "warnings" before there's repercussions. At this point, it would be smart for fighters to do it on purpose, since you get at least one freebie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DaysOfThunder
Two Eye Pokes Unpunished
Replies
4
Views
185
Cat Biscuits
Cat Biscuits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,873
Messages
55,787,003
Members
174,930
Latest member
chenmania

Share this page

Back
Top