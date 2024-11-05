Extreme staph infection from MMA fight (very graphic)

Fick köttätande bakterie – efter besöket i Sverige Brayan Aspegren fajtades i Sverige. Med sig hem till Finland fick han en köttätande bakterie. Den satte minst sagt djupa spår i honom.

Article in swedish. Don't know if it is called staph, which is Staphylococcus, this is Streptococcus according to the article. Enes Kollari had been taking antibiotics several weeks before the fight and was cleared, but it seems Brayan Aspegren, a finnish fighter still got infected which led to an operation, take a look.