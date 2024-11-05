  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Extreme staph infection from MMA fight (very graphic)

Fick köttätande bakterie – efter besöket i Sverige

Brayan Aspegren fajtades i Sverige. Med sig hem till Finland fick han en köttätande bakterie. Den satte minst sagt djupa spår i honom.
Article in swedish. Don't know if it is called staph, which is Staphylococcus, this is Streptococcus according to the article. Enes Kollari had been taking antibiotics several weeks before the fight and was cleared, but it seems Brayan Aspegren, a finnish fighter still got infected which led to an operation, take a look.

Just gave me thoughts about how some people mention they fought with staph, or recently had it and still fought. It can go real bad for the healthy fighter, commissions should perhaps regulate harder, I don't know if bloodtests can show if one still can infect others.
 
Streptococcus is the bacteria that causes shit like strep throat, meningitis, pink eye, Scarlet fever, and...flesh eating infection. I'ma pray for homeboy, that's bad.
 
WHoly shit man thats a staph infection? Never knew they were that bad. It looks like a necrotic snake bite.
 
Horrific stuff, I’ve had staphylococcal endocarditis and had to have open heart at 25 years old. Combat sports and training has an ugly side!
 
Horrific stuff, I’ve had staphylococcal endocarditis and had to have open heart at 25 years old. Combat sports and training has an ugly side!
That's horrible, man. I'm glad you're still here with us. Crazy the things that can happen. Teammates of mine could be so awful when it came to cleaning mats. Horrible how cavalier some people are about that.
 
