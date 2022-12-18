cottagecheesefan
So apparently, going into the elections, the Biden admin and democrats bragging about his economy and creating over a million jobs this spring.
Turns out it was only about 10,500. I really don't understand how economic expers coud be off by so much
Biden declared this during one of his "speeches"
“In the second quarter of this year, we created more jobs than in any quarter under any of my predecessors in the nearly 40 years before the pandemic,” Mr. Biden said on July 8.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/dec/16/biden-administrations-claim-1-million-jobs-added-s/
Surprise! The initial report was based on 677k businesses (perhaps hand pick), but this new report is based off 11 million businesses, including many more small businesses
And here is the entire report, only 3 pages. second page shows where they were off. FOr instance, in KY, it was initially shown to have 1.9% increase in jobs, but was actually -9.8. MD initially +2%, but actually -6.8%. DE initially +4.5 actually -4.1. Everything below the diagonal line is a lower than expected/initially reported.
https://www.philadelphiafed.org/-/m...-revisions/early-benchmark-2022-q2-report.pdf
