Exciting moments that got iced, and corny moments that got glazed

Have you ever came online on a fight night and saw something you viewed amazing or revolutionary for the sport and saw the online reaction so muted or opposite how you viewed it you tuned out for the night? To the contrary have you ever seen reactions where Sherdog was going crazy over the results and you found what occurred extremely corny?

The Adesanya entrance was a night the forum iced for me. The man put on one of the most skillful unique and entertaining entrances in combat sports history. Had this been a boxing audience he would have been immortalized because boxing pride’s pageantry in ring entrance. Seeing the ice cold or mixed reaction from sherdog I tuned out of the forum. That moment I knew mma had reached the ceiling on what the mma audience and the UFC viewed ring pageantry and it will never happen on that level again.

As far as corny moments the forum glazed there are several in the past few years of championship or contender fights where someone gets wobbled or dropped and the ref waves the fight and the shills and such go crazy. I log out. This bozo behavior is not Haram, I see the direction mma is going with that. Glaze away on that trash but I log out every time.
 
I thought adesanyas entrances have been cool too.

With this crowd though, they hate everything out of the ordinary.

If not that then it's "Is this cool or not? Someone let me know I can't tell!"
 
What are the moments the forum went crazy for you were like this is bullshit
 
Once you've seen a Genki Sudo entrance, nothing else measures up. I didn't dislike Izzy's entrance that time, but I see better ones on any random RIZIN card. It wasn't really all that game changing.
 
Corniest moment to get glazed is "the champ has a name" The you get a bunch of retarded zoomers going "OMG HE'S SO COLD 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶"

The champ has a weight and this goof ball misses it and you can only respond to this by saying he's "cold".


Cringe.


Exicting moment that got iced, would be when royval destroys moreno in mexico city in enemy territory and people just act like he scathed by or it wasn't that impressive of a win when it was an absolute savage win and the most decisive loss of morenos career thus far
 
"We're not here to take part, we're here to take over!" Went from corny to hilarious in hindsight.
 
*****True story alert*****

I said "I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over" in a job interview I watched the company president's eyes light before offering a position at his company. Still working there 3 years later loving my job and life. I laughed my ass off the whole car ride home, as I am incredibly under qualified for my job.
 
Damn, dude. Respect.
<mma4>
 
