Exciting moments that got iced, and corny moments that got glazed

Have you ever came online on a fight night and saw something you viewed amazing or revolutionary for the sport and saw the online reaction so muted or opposite how you viewed it you tuned out for the night? To the contrary have you ever seen reactions where Sherdog was going crazy over the results and you found what occurred extremely corny?



The Adesanya entrance was a night the forum iced for me. The man put on one of the most skillful unique and entertaining entrances in combat sports history. Had this been a boxing audience he would have been immortalized because boxing pride’s pageantry in ring entrance. Seeing the ice cold or mixed reaction from sherdog I tuned out of the forum. That moment I knew mma had reached the ceiling on what the mma audience and the UFC viewed ring pageantry and it will never happen on that level again.



As far as corny moments the forum glazed there are several in the past few years of championship or contender fights where someone gets wobbled or dropped and the ref waves the fight and the shills and such go crazy. I log out. This bozo behavior is not Haram, I see the direction mma is going with that. Glaze away on that trash but I log out every time.