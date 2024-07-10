Excecptional quality MMA youtube channel(s)

Lionel Rivera just dropped an hour and half in depth career retrospective documentary on Max Holloway which I am watching today. Since I am sure there are other sherbros and sherladies that would likely enjoy this channel, I am sharing some links for you guys and gals.



His work is really high quality, both in the video editing, the research and even the commentary, which is tasteful and thankfully he does not seem to be as in love with his own voice as some other mma yotubers (MMA Joey and Chael, I'm looking at you)









I feel like this guy could be the Joseph Vincent aka BoredFilm of MMA (that is a tremendous channel which is focused mostly on boxing history)





Here is his Dricus documentary which is also top notch









His Alex Pereira documentary:













FYI: this is Joseph Vincent's channel, which I would consider gold standard for documentary sports video content. He has tons of boxing content, as well as a growing library of MMA and NFL videos









Enjoy.

And if you have found any other great MMA channels, please feel free to share here.