Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse.. Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The "the x community of intolerance" yall I'd hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this cunt... Go back to cutting yourself you fucking weirdo https://t.co/4CY2L7gypT
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 27, 2024
Sean Strickland has a developing beef with rapper/musician Colson Baker, who is professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly.
It all started with Strickland running into MGK at a Power Slap event back in February. The former UFC middleweight champ asked the rapper to dress like a man, also questioning actress Megan Fox’s rationale in choosing him as a partner.
“You guys what the f— is going on.......... Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing..... what the actual fuck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? [Megan Fox] are you ok? Do you need assistance?!”
You guys what the fuck is going on.......... Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing..... what the actual fuck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?!
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024
More recently, during an appearance on the Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast, Strickland claimed Fox DM’d him about his previous comments. Strickland even apologized to Fox for his comments, which allegedly led to her children getting bullied.
However, that did not stop him for going off on MGK in a rant on social media earlier this week.
“So there was a point when black guys were cool..... And I think the downfall was when they accepted MGK into the community...... Shit got real questionable after MGK.. little gay, little satanic idk!! Maybe it was the blood drinking?” Strickland wrote on X.
So there was a point when black guys were cool..... And I think the downfall was when they accepted MGK into the community......
Shit got real questionable after MGK.. little gay, little satanic idk!! Maybe it was the blood drinking?
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 24, 2024
MGK has since responded to Strickland in an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. The rapper claims he wouldn’t have shaken Strickland’s hand in the first place had he known about the fighter’s racist and homophobic history. After going off on Strickland’s intelligence ,MGK gave him some “big brother” advice to “shut the f—k up.”
"I don't know this guy from a crumb of bread,” he said. “I didn't know who he was when I met him. I got hip afterward that he's insanely racist and homophobic and just not my type of guy, so I would have never wanted to shake his hand in the first place. But he also is just a representative of every person who’s too scared to just be themselves. Because if you’re comfortable as yourself, you don’t care who anybody else is. And how they are. He’s so dumb that I’m gonna tell him right now, ‘You should not keep saying stuff cause it just makes me look better. But you’re going to keep saying stuff. So I know that you’ll react and say more things but you just shouldn’t. As a person who’s just giving you big bro advice, learn this - Shut the f—k up! And don't speak on me anymore and live your life. But you won't, and I'm going to continue laughing at you because you're a f—ing idiot.”
And as MGK had anticipated, it did not take long for Strickland to respond.
“Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse.. Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body,” Strickland wrote. “The ‘the x community of intolerance’ yall I'd hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this -c-t… Go back to cutting yourself you f—-ing weirdo.”
