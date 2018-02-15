Evidence of Jones' Guilt

acannxr
Apr 2012: The drug test results for UFC 145 (headlined by Jones) aren't released to the public; Andy Foster (current CSAC director), who publicly supported Jones' innocence throughout 2017-2018, served as the athletic commission's director in Georgia at the time.
Jan 2015: Greg Howard (who spent a lot of time with Jones to write a comprehensive article on him), reported that Jones was rumored to have hid under the octagon when the drug testers showed up at JacksonWink, prior to the first Cormier fight.
Jones confirmed that he did in fact hide under the octagon to avoid drug testers:
Screenshot of Tweet:
Keep in mind, marijuana isn't prohibited out of competition, so there would be no reason for Jones hiding from drug testers. And if he did smoke a blunt close enough to fight night, why didn't Jones' test positive for marijuana? Jones' excuse falls apart easily.
Jones has a suspicious T/E ratio that deviates 80% from his previous reading; the UFC-USADA drug program was not in effect at this time.
Mar 2016: Frank Mir, teammate of Jon Jones, fails drug test for Oral Turinabol.
Jun 2016: Jones tests positive for Clomiphene and Letrozole.
Aug 2017: During his FOX interview, Jones slips up and says that he defeated Cormier "off steroids". His silence afterwards says more than any words could.
Jul 2017: Jones tests positive for Oral Turinabol, the same substance teammate Frank Mir tested positive for back in March of 2016.
Feb 2018: During Jones' CSAC hearing, it's discovered that:
Cerrone recently said that JacksonWink's main wrestling coach used to be a junior assistant coach at some no-name college and was fired for selling kids steroids:
(Timestamped)
Oct 2017-Jul 2018:
Jones is not tested at any point by USADA.
Sep 2018:
Jones received 4 years, but was able to get his suspension reduced to 15 months as a result of snitching.
Dec 2018:
Jones tests positive for turinabol metabolite:
12/9/18: 60 pg/ml
NSAC denies Jones a license.
It has been reported that Jones failed an additional three drug tests:
7/28/18: 80 pg/ml
8/29/18: 8 pg/ml
9/18/18: 19 pg/ml
Jan 2019:
Jones tests positive for turinabol metabolite (through VADA):
12/28/18: 33 pg/ml
Feb 2019
Jones tests positive for turinabol metabolite:
2/14/19: 40 pg/ml
2/15/19: 20 pg/ml
Oct 2017
Study suggests the M3 metabolite doesn't remain in one's system past 250-300 days, meanwhile Jones was testing positive 543 days after his allegedly single time ingestion, thereby proving that he was ingesting turinabol after his first failed test for it back in 2017:
With regards to the lack of short-term metabolites in Jones' system:
And the pulsing theory was based on a clomiphene study, and despite Jones having taken clomiphene in the past he never pulsed for that substance.
(Timestamped)
Jones allegedly threatens to kill a drug tester, post-USADA:
Jones allegedly threatens to kill a drug tester, post-USADA:
Police Report: Jon Jones Threatened Drug Testing Agent During Sample Collection
Jon Jones has been accused of assaulting and threatening to kill an agent from Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home last month.
www.sherdog.com
