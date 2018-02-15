Evidence of Jones' Guilt

Apr 2012: The drug test results for UFC 145 (headlined by Jones) aren't released to the public; Andy Foster (current CSAC director), who publicly supported Jones' innocence throughout 2017-2018, served as the athletic commission's director in Georgia at the time.


Jan 2015: Greg Howard (who spent a lot of time with Jones to write a comprehensive article on him), reported that Jones was rumored to have hid under the octagon when the drug testers showed up at JacksonWink, prior to the first Cormier fight.

Jones confirmed that he did in fact hide under the octagon to avoid drug testers:


Screenshot of Tweet:
rur5GDr.jpg


Keep in mind, marijuana isn't prohibited out of competition, so there would be no reason for Jones hiding from drug testers. And if he did smoke a blunt close enough to fight night, why didn't Jones' test positive for marijuana? Jones' excuse falls apart easily.

Jones has a suspicious T/E ratio that deviates 80% from his previous reading; the UFC-USADA drug program was not in effect at this time.
Victor Conte said:
“If they see a deviation in the T/E ratio of greater than 30 percent, there is something up. That’s a red flag,” Conte explained. “If you look at Daniel [Cormier’s] two ratios, they were .42 and .47; that’s about an eight percent deviation. If you look at the numbers for Jon Jones, his was basically an 80 percent deviation. His is suspicious and Daniel Cormier’s is not. It’s not just that he’s got very low [testosterone] levels, much lower than Daniel. Daniel’s are normal, his are extremely low.”
Mar 2016: Frank Mir, teammate of Jon Jones, fails drug test for Oral Turinabol.

Jun 2016: Jones tests positive for Clomiphene and Letrozole.
  • Jones allegedly claims to have ingested a penis pill.
  • The pill, however, contained a third banned substance, of which Jones did not test positive for.
  • Jones claimed his friend gave him the pill.
  • This friend provided an invoice for the purchase of the pill, and on the same invoice was an order for Clomiphene (one of the two substances Jones was flagged for).
  • Common sense dictates that Jones used a middle-man to purchase his PEDs, and bought the penis pill preemptively as an excuse in case he got caught, but never actually ingested the pill, otherwise the third banned substance would've shown up.
Apr 2017: Frank Mir receives a two year suspension as a first time offender for Oral Turinabol.

Aug 2017: During his FOX interview, Jones slips up and says that he defeated Cormier "off steroids". His silence afterwards says more than any words could.



Jul 2017: Jones tests positive for Oral Turinabol, the same substance teammate Frank Mir tested positive for back in March of 2016.

Feb 2018: During Jones' CSAC hearing, it's discovered that:
  • He failed to report 10 supplements to United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) prior to his performance at UFC 214, despite signing a document that said he did, and that he only disclosed their existence when they were sent to the lab to be tested for banned substances (after his failed drug test).
  • Jones admitted he never watched mandated tutorials provided by USADA in both 2015 and 2016, instead passing them off to his management to take in his place (including having them forge his signature to confirm that he took said tutorials).
Precedent:
acannxr said:
1. Mir got two years as a first time offender for the same substance.
2. USADA doubles the suspension length for second time offenders (a la Anderson Silva getting 1 year for a tainted supplement instead of the normal 6 months).
3. Jones lied about his USADA-mandated tutorials and had his signature forged.
4. Jones lied on his supplement control form.

2 years (first time offender precedent) * Double Suspension (second time offender precedent) - 0 Leniency (lied about tutorials and supplements) = 4 years
Cerrone recently said that JacksonWink's main wrestling coach used to be a junior assistant coach at some no-name college and was fired for selling kids steroids:
(Timestamped)


Oct 2017-Jul 2018:

Jones is not tested at any point by USADA.

Sep 2018:

Jones received 4 years, but was able to get his suspension reduced to 15 months as a result of snitching.

Dec 2018:

Jones tests positive for turinabol metabolite:
12/9/18: 60 pg/ml

NSAC denies Jones a license.

It has been reported that Jones failed an additional three drug tests:
7/28/18: 80 pg/ml
8/29/18: 8 pg/ml
9/18/18: 19 pg/ml

acannxr said:
"Our study has shown that the metabolite M3 and, to a lesser extent, its epimer and M4 are the most long-term metabolites of DHCMT. Taking into account that I and II are reportedly detectable up to 22 days post administration [3,9] and that the relative concentration of M3 in DHCMT post administration urines is normally higher compared to I and II, the detection window of M3 could be estimated as 40–50 days, while M1, M2 and M4 are at least as valuable as I and II."

https://vdocuments.site/detection-a...ong-term-dehydrochloromethyltestosterone.html
In addition to the above study, the longest detection window given by other experts was no greater than 6 months regarding the M3 metabolite; Jones had it in his system for over 18 months, which would've required a new ingestion of Turinabol and thereby debunked the "pulsing" excuse.

Jan 2019:

Jones tests positive for turinabol metabolite (through VADA):
12/28/18: 33 pg/ml

Feb 2019

Jones tests positive for turinabol metabolite:
2/14/19: 40 pg/ml
2/15/19: 20 pg/ml

Oct 2017

Study suggests the M3 metabolite doesn't remain in one's system past 250-300 days, meanwhile Jones was testing positive 543 days after his allegedly single time ingestion, thereby proving that he was ingesting turinabol after his first failed test for it back in 2017:
8C09o1g.jpg


With regards to the lack of short-term metabolites in Jones' system:
UsernameLOL said:
Here is a paper from 2014 talking about the statistics from the Cologne Lab.

https://www.doping.nl/media/kb/7379/Geyer et al 2014.pdf


6FfGkT0.jpg

o2qlqlJ.jpg

Rzi5IXM.jpg

PrTS87d.jpg


@acannxr I think you should add this to the OP to challenge the ridiculous line of reasoning "there were no short term metabolites so he is therefore innocent". As shown above short term metabolites are nearly useless in detecting DHCMT use; Including three new long term metabolites in the screening resulted in an 82 fold increase in detecting DHCMT amongst routine doping samples at the Cologne Lab.
And the pulsing theory was based on a clomiphene study, and despite Jones having taken clomiphene in the past he never pulsed for that substance.

(Timestamped)


Jones allegedly threatens to kill a drug tester, post-USADA:
www.sherdog.com

Police Report: Jon Jones Threatened Drug Testing Agent During Sample Collection

Jon Jones has been accused of assaulting and threatening to kill an agent from Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home last month.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Even if he's found not guilty I think he still won't be back in 2018, at what point do they (USADA) say "Yeah we hear your story about the tainted supplements but we don't care. Next time know what you're taking "
 
Shhh....Don't question Juice-head & his nut-huggers "coincidence" theories, TS!

It's all "dick pills" and "tainted supplements"

lmao
 
If WME spend enough money he walks away scot free.

Same as it's always been.

I hope they spend the money - I don't care about anythng you listed, or hold it against him.
 
I think (like most) that he IS guilty... Now his sentence is just speculation at the moment... He might get to fight at the end of the year if the suspension is retro active.
 
Proof of Jones’ innocence

dana-money.png
 
Q5pmQ_s-200x150.gif
Blah, blah, blah, which hero of yours did Jon rip through, got you so bitter...
 
Kingz said:
Proof of Jones’ innocence

dana-money.png
Standard.

I hope they drop the cash too... I am really not fussed if they've been smoking crack or injecting horse semen into their buttocks providing we get the best fighters putting on the best fights.
 
Buff said:
If WME spend enough money he walks away scot free.

Same as it's always been.

I hope they spend the money - I don't care about anythng you listed, or hold it against him.
I find it doubtful that money will change CSAC's mind. And your attitude is definitely in poor taste.
 
JonnyBones said:
Cormier had suspicious T/E ratios as well as soon as Cormier results were brought to attention they dismissed both Jons and Cormiers lol.
The deviation between Cormier's ratios was 8% (ten times less than Jones' 80% deviation). Cormier was also 36 years old, while Jones was 27 years old, which is why Jones' levels and deviation are highly suspicious and relevant to the question of his guilt.
 
JonnyBones said:
Cormier had suspicious T/E ratios as well as soon as Cormier results were brought to attention they dismissed both Jons and Cormiers lol.
DC's results were not suspicious, but I'm not going to explain it to you, so do your own research.
 
acannxr said:
I find it doubtful that money will change CSAC's mind. And your attitude is definitely in poor taste.
Why is my attitude in poor taste? If I wanted to follow a squeaky clean role model I'd be a Sage fan.

Honestly, I've always been a staunch USADA hater. I don't think this is a serious sport, so I don't think it should be tested like one.
 
Has anybody ever compiled a list of fighters that had unusual t/e levels, high lutenizing hormone levels, watery samples etc?

So far I got

*jones

*cormier

*weidman

*lawlor

So far I got

*jones

*cormier

*weidman

*lawlor
 
But Mir’s steroids came from Kangaroo meat.



P.S. I like Mir, but I don’t believe him.
 
