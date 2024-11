deadshot138 said: I don't think he has the KO power of DC or Ngannou. And if Werdum couldn't submit Stipe, I don't see Jones doing it either. Boring decision where he drops at least 2 rounds? TKO from eye poke/oblique kick combos? Click to expand...

So just because Werdum could not supposedly do it, than jones could not submit him ? That is the logic ?The Werdum fight lasted 2 minutes and never hit the ground until werdum got clipped. Jones has submitted black belts in BJJ before, so it is not unlikely. The thing is Stipe has never been submitted and is a good wrestler. You already stated the likely approach which would or could be oblique kick combos/mixed striking and clinching. It als depends on what jones wants to do, if he wants to actually get into a war for the fans or be a little more strategic.Jones can put on a show when he wants but he has to want it. My guess is he will strike with Stipe for a few and then possibly a submission. He is talking it up so i am guessing he is going to throw some hands for 2 rounds and make it beleivable. and then go for a submission or gnp later on.