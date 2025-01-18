WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
10-9 TateOP you wouldn't happen to be a male nurse?
The FINALITY got to Koschek too, look at his reaction.you see kids, THIS is how you talk. he didn't say he was going to kill him, that he was going to end Koscheck's career, that he was going to brutalize him beyond belief. he told it straight. the shit GSP said here is more scary than some asshole like BJ Penn telling you "to the death" or Deontay Wilder talking about wanting to kill someone. because what GSP said is REAL, and that WILL happen if he wins. all this hyperbole bullshit is to scare you like kids get scared of monsters, it's pretend shit. GSP told him like it is with 100% truth and sincerity.
He is complimentary of GSP afterwards, saying he lost the fight to him fair and square. He then went on to talk about his time off, and his possible return at 185:It was a rough night for me. Pretty much the first punch Georges landed, a hard jab, broke my orbital socket (the round bone in your skull that your eyes sit in) but also my orbital plate (the cheekbone).
I had no depth perception and was basically a one-eyed fighter for the next 23 minutes. I can man up but the pain was just horrible. It hurt worse than anything I’ve ever experienced. It hurt even more than when I cut my big toe off when I was six — when I was playing with my grandfather’s axe being a little sh*t.
Seriously — the eye hurt way worse than chopping my big toe off.
I had major surgery after the fight. The doctors told me that I took the punch right in the eyeball, and what happens when the eye takes a direct impact is the bone explodes and drops down in order to stop the pressure to the eye resulting in an exploding eyeball.
So there I was, first or second minute into the biggest fight of my life, and I’m lucky my eyeball hadn’t just exploded. Thing is, the fact I’d talked so much trash about Georges and I’d helped hype the fight so hard for so long, I couldn’t let everyone down by pulling out with an injury after a couple of minutes. I feel bad the fight didn’t live up to the hype, but I did my best to clip GSP with a punch somehow.
After the GSP fight, I needed to come back and remind everyone what I am all about and if I couldn’t do that at 170 pounds I figured maybe as a one-off just to have a major fight to come back with, I’d take a fight at 185 pounds. Realistically, I asked to fight Wanderlei Silva, Chris Leben and even Rich Franklin at 185.
Who said it isn't?I like the way you said stupid face like it's personal
I vaguely remember GSP specifically saying he didn't want to finish him in a later interview, which was why the gameplan was to jab him to death and make him feel helpless. With the above video of his verbal evisceration of Josh's dreams, it all makes sense in hindsight.Fucked Koscheck's face up and caused long term damage where he had nerves in his face that were by all extent, dead. Still kind of confusing that he didn't finish Koscheck by the time the 3rd round came around. All that damage was done by the end of the 2nd round.
Perhaps but GSP also became much more risk adverse, which fair play, it worked for him, but he should've been able to finish Kos, Dan Hardy, Jake Shields and Nick Diaz IMO. But he's still the GOAT at WW, maybe even THE GOAT but that's a different discussion.Who said it isn't?
I vaguely remember GSP specifically saying he didn't want to finish him in a later interview, which was why the gameplan was to jab him to death and make him feel helpless. With the above video of his verbal evisceration of Josh's dreams, it all makes sense in hindsight.
I mean he really tried with Hardy. Guy was just unnaturally tough in the fight of his life, but I agree that GSP could have put Dan away.Perhaps but GSP also became much more risk adverse, which fair play, it worked for him, but he should've been able to finish Kos, Dan Hardy, Jake Shields and Nick Diaz IMO. But he's still the GOAT at WW, maybe even THE GOAT but that's a different discussion.
Nick was very very hard to finishPerhaps but GSP also became much more risk adverse, which fair play, it worked for him, but he should've been able to finish Kos, Dan Hardy, Jake Shields and Nick Diaz IMO. But he's still the GOAT at WW, maybe even THE GOAT but that's a different discussion.
It's like watching someone else getting karmic acupuncture.Strangely satisfying.
I've always thought Nick's durability could be overcome if one were to pick their shots instead of brawling with him and we all knew GSP was going to have the strength advantage, it seemed like he was going to turn it on leading up to the fight but not so much, then you had Condit and Hendricks stealing the show so it became a pretty forgettable defense IMO. I also think he could've finished Jake after landing that head kick but at the same time, he had taken a few pokes in the eyes so he was definitely compromised and that became another lackluster fight. I don't think anyone has ever fought a father and son though besides Jake.I mean he really tried with Hardy. Guy was just unnaturally tough in the fight of his life, but I agree that GSP could have put Dan away.
I disagree on Nick and Jake though. No one ever finished Nick Diaz at that time and Shields as well wasn't finished in his career up until that point, the only guy to put him away was Ellenberger immediately after the GSP fight with Jake diving into a knee coming up.
Side note, isn't it a bit nuts that Jake Shields fought both Ray Cooper and his son Ray Cooper III? Is there anyone else thats fought father and son?
If anyone could've done it, it would be GSP.Nick was very very hard to finish