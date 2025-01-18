It was a rough night for me. Pretty much the first punch Georges landed, a hard jab, broke my orbital socket (the round bone in your skull that your eyes sit in) but also my orbital plate (the cheekbone).



I had no depth perception and was basically a one-eyed fighter for the next 23 minutes. I can man up but the pain was just horrible. It hurt worse than anything I’ve ever experienced. It hurt even more than when I cut my big toe off when I was six — when I was playing with my grandfather’s axe being a little sh*t.





Seriously — the eye hurt way worse than chopping my big toe off.



I had major surgery after the fight. The doctors told me that I took the punch right in the eyeball, and what happens when the eye takes a direct impact is the bone explodes and drops down in order to stop the pressure to the eye resulting in an exploding eyeball.



So there I was, first or second minute into the biggest fight of my life, and I’m lucky my eyeball hadn’t just exploded. Thing is, the fact I’d talked so much trash about Georges and I’d helped hype the fight so hard for so long, I couldn’t let everyone down by pulling out with an injury after a couple of minutes. I feel bad the fight didn’t live up to the hype, but I did my best to clip GSP with a punch somehow.