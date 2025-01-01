Every girl tryna smash tonight

It's kinda wild how the energy shifted going into this new year



Everyone is just searching for that dude to fuck tonight



Like half a dozen instances of the most random, forward shit I've ever seen tonight.. lol



Maybe I just look good, but there's something in the air for sure. Full moon mixed with new years eve, who knows.



If yall wanna get laid, tonight is the night. It's a jungle out there



Shoot your shot, it will probably work.



If there's a girl you have a crush on, tonight is the night to go for it. Trust me. The energy is very very strong to just make shit happen tonight.