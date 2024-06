Migration and asylum policies​

Choosing a new European Commission president​

“For now, the EPP are leading in the polls and Ursula von der Leyen is part of that group. She is still the main contender,”

Maillard predicts that other issues – like the respect of the rule of law migration and EU integration – are also likely to be contentious topics with a shift to the right in parliament.If the current centre-left majorities are overtaken by a new populist-right coalition, EU migration and asylum policies are likely to see an overhaul. This includes a near-definite reform of the asylum bill approved on May 14 that lays out rules for the 27 member states on how to handle unauthorised arrivals.The new bill will enter force in 2026 and is already more restrictive than previous regulations, which have not been updated for about two decades. Its aim is to combat illegal migration and speed up the deportation process by issuing an automatic order to leave the territory once an asylum request is refused.But almost as soon as the bill was adopted, a group of 15 member states led by Denmark sent a letter to the European Commission calling for even tighter regulations, including outsourcing migration and asylum screenings.“For many member states, Europe has not gone far enough on the security front. Migration will remain a key challenge for the next Parliament, with a clear divide between the left and right,” Ségolène Barbou des Places, director of the EU research network Euro-Lab, told FRANCE 24 in late May.“There is one obsession: to do everything possible to prevent migrants from arriving on European soil,” she said.The ECR, the far-right Identity and Democracy party, and some members of the EPP are also decidedly Eurosceptic and are likely to seek more economic freedom and less regulation. Such groups are not likely to back proposals from the European Commission for more common rules and integration. National governments like Hungary Slovakia and Sweden are already calling for less interference from the EU in their national policies.“Some believe in cooperation between European states, but do not favour integration,” Maillard says.The outcome of the European elections will affect who becomes the next president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm in charge of proposing new legislation, considered the most powerful position at the EU level.While it is the European Council that proposes a candidate for commission president, it is obliged to take “ into account ” parliamentary election results. And the candidate must then be approved by a majority vote at the European Parliament.European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen , who is seeking a second term, comes from the largest group in the European Parliament, the European People's Party.says Maillard.“Even if the two most right-wing groups (the ECR and Identity and Democracy) score well – and even if they end up merging, which looks almost impossible – they would still not have more seats than the EPP,” he explains.However, in order for her to win a third term she will have to seek support beyond this – and her victory is not assured. A European diplomat told French daily Le Monde last week that she is missing “around fifty votes” – so right-wing groups winning a majority could still choose a Eurosceptic, anti-immigration or pro-Russian candidate to be the next European Commission president.That is why von der Leyen has been courting right-wing EU leaders. While she has ruled out a pact with the most extreme-right Identity and Democracy group, she was more equivocal when it came to working with the far-right ECR. In April, she told a debate audience that a collaboration with ECR depends very much on what the composition of the new Parliament is, “and who is in what group”.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned von der Leyen last week not to seek support from far-right parties, a warning echoed by socialists, greens and liberals in the European Parliament.“When the next European Commission is formed, it must not rest on the support of a parliamentary majority that also needs the support of right-wing extremists,” Scholz said after talks with his Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro in Berlin on May 24.“I am very saddened by the ambiguity of some of the political statements that we have heard recently. But I am clear about this, and it will only be possible to establish a presidency of the European Commission that rests on the support of the traditional parties,” Scholz said.“Anything else would be a mistake for the future of Europe,” he added.