A man accused of carrying out castrations on other men and broadcasting the footage on his "eunuch maker" website has appeared in court.Marius Gustavson, 45, along with eight others, is alleged to have performed extreme body modifications, including the removal of penises and testicles.The procedures were filmed and uploaded to the eunuch maker website he ran, and subscribers would pay to watch, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday.Gustavson, who is originally from Norway, is said to have been the ringleader in a wide-ranging conspiracy, involving up to 29 offences of extreme body modifications, the removal of body parts, the trade in body parts and the uploading of videos.A total of nine men appeared in courts in central London and Wales on Wednesday over the alleged six-year plot, which is said to have brought in some £200,000 in income.He is further charged with acquiring or possessing criminal property, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child.The court heard Gustavson, who appeared in the dock in a wheelchair, has had his own leg, penis and nipple removed.A Romanian based in Gretna Green is also involved. The men are facing charges of causing GBH with intent and/or conspiracy to cause GBH with intent.All of the alleged victims are said to have been part of a society in which people willingly undergo extreme body modification.The practice is linked to a subculture where men become "nullos", short for genital nullification, by having their penis and testicles removed.