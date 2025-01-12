  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Eternal Sumo thread

Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Lighthouse Keeper
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2013
Messages
39,745
Reaction score
57,399
202501main_english3.jpg

Since this place was left without the fantastic work that was done by the people doing the sumo threads in the past, I'm starting this humble attempt at it, so we can have a place to talk about it, the few of us that watch this great sport.

It's time for the January 2025 Tokyo Basho, and we are blessed with the presence of the Yokozuna Terunofuji, and the three ozeki, Kotozakura, Hoshoryu and Onosato. A win for Kotozakura would most likely get him the yokozuna rank, so there's real stakes at hand.

First day brought a loss for the Yokozuna at the hands of the nimble and powerful Wakatakakage, and also a loss for Onosato, who was defeated by Tobizaru, in a big upset. Personally i am looking forward to what Guys like Takerufuji can do.

@Stormtrooper85 , to answer your question from the old thread, i sure am watching, and i decided to make this thread for it, until the real thread makers return.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Nova44
SUMO - 2024 Aki Basho (Sept 8th - Sept 22th)
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
6K
Stormtrooper85
Stormtrooper85

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,150
Messages
56,761,499
Members
175,388
Latest member
Lucas Daniel Colaço

Share this page

Back
Top