ESPN's "Top 10 MMA Fighters Of 21st Century" - You Agree?

Before even debating the other guys, ranking Usman over Matt Hughes by itself is one of the dumbest things you will see in modern MMA fandom. There's no justification for it.

Matt Hughes beat two guys on that very list and that's just the beginning of why his record is better than Usman's.

9x title fight victories - should be 10 if not for the weight miss technicality - against 6 title fight victories.

Hughes beat 5 UFC champions plus a Shooto champ when that was equally as prestigious (And no, I'm not counting Royce). Usman beat 3. Two of those were long before those guys became championship-quality fighters.

And more subjectively, an elderly, shot Woodley, Masvidal x 2, Colby x 2 and former LW Burns are not amazing title wins.

Hughes has got him for quality and quantity.
 
Kamaru def. should be replaced by Aldo.

Other than that, seems fitting but I'd rearrange some spots.
 
Hughes and Aldo should 100% be above Usman.

Hell, I'd even put someone like Dominick Cruz over Usman. Cruz has a much better resume (Benevidez x2, Faber x2, Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson)
 
It's kind of fair. They are probably doing it from 2001-now. Number 10 spot you can debate over. I prefer it to be Aldo. They didn't put Connor up either.
 
1-7 names seem reasonable, but not necessarily in that order. I think the last 3 spots could be wide open to debate. Matt Hughes, Jose Aldo are names that arguable could be there instead. Listing Usman above other unmentioned guys borders on offensive. Lol
 
No Usman being top 10. I think the last 4 spots (7-10) have the most wiggle room. Aldo should be on the list for sure.
 
I agree with the top 5 and the order they placed them in.

But Usman being in the top 10 and not Aldo is crazy.
 
Jones
GSP
Fedor
SIlva
MM
Aldo
DC
Adesanya
Khabib
Usman/Stipe/BJ/Cejudo (any of those is fine)
 
Izzy over Kamaru is what I would change. I don't mind the list considering ability+popularity is taken into account
 
That list is unadulterated certified doo-doo. What garbage. Fedor not in the top 5 is a clear indication of n00bnesss.
 
