ESPN NFL Players Poll on QBs: Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts, & Tua Taigovailoa divide the league

QB confidential: GOAT? Most overrated? Best rookie? 103 players weigh in on NFL signal-callers Who are the top three QBs in the NFL? Who's the biggest trash talker? Here's what their peers say.

1. Patrick Mahomes: (291)

2. Lamar Jackson: (124)

3. Joe Burrow: (51)

4. Josh Allen (39)

5. Aaron Rodgers (32)

1. Josh Allen (11)

2. Jalen Hurts (10)

2. Tua Tagovailoa (10)

4. Justin Herbert (9)

5. Trevor Lawrence (8)

6. Deshaun Watson (7)

7. Kyler Murray (6)

7. Brock Purdy (6)

1. Brock Purdy (14)

1. Matthew Stafford (14)

3. Kirk Cousins (7)

3. Jared Goff (7)

3. Jordan Love (7)

3. Bryce Young (7)

7. Justin Herbert (6)

8. Dak Prescott (4)

8. Lamar Jackson (4)

8. Jalen Hurts (4)

8. Tua Tagovailoa (4)

I'm a little late since this came out five days ago, but 103 NFL players were surveyed for the poll:Lamar Jackson is the only player to make the Top QB listthe most underrated list. So players are roundly impressed with him.Meanwhile, Allen makes the Top QB list at #4, but also tops the most overrated list.Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Taigovailoa all make both the overrated and underrated lists, but the vote split is far more favorable for Brock (6 overrated vs. 14 underrated) than for either Hurts or Taigovailoa (both got 10 overrated vs. 4 underrated). As Broussard from the roundtable of blabbering jackasses below reminds everyone, this is no small feat for Brock, as he is tied as the most underrated QB in the league despite finishing at #8 in this poll for the best quarterback vote, and was the #4 MVP vote-getter last season.I am a bit surprised that Burrow makes #3 on the Best QB vote, but doesn't make the most underrated list. I guess that's because he gets so much love at the announcers' tables even when he had piss poor numbers this last season. But the playing-through-injury grace period won't last forever. His reputation has a lot at stake in the upcoming season.But nobody has as much at stake as Brock.The debate rages on: awaits the season.