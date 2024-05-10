Error messages when creating threads

I keep getting the error message "Oops! We ran into some problems.

You do not have permission to view this page or perform this action." when creating threads after each step in the process. When I click in the post box after entering the thread title it comes up. The option is not available in this subforum but when I choose the thread category, same thing, and then when I try to post the thread, same thing again, but it still accepts the actions and lets me proceed.



I also get the "Support Sherdog" splash screen a bajllion times per day. It's like half the software is not aware I'm logged in and the other half is or something.



I will try logging out and back in to see if it corrects the issue, but I thought it worth bringing to your attention anyway. I can still do whatever I normally would but it's far more time consuming and annoying.