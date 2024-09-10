Elections Eric Trump sends the Internet into uproar over highly exaggerated gas prices

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,261
Reaction score
7,382



Hey Eric, is this your vehicle?

m1-abrams-tank.jpg



Eric Trump is facing questions from internet users after he said he spent $130 filling up his car with gas.
"We had $1.89 gas under Donald Trump. It cost me $130 to fill up my SUV two days ago. People can't afford life anymore."

While gas prices have declined across much of the U.S. throughout 2024 so far, his comments have spurred questions from Twitter, who have questioned why it cost him so much for a tank of gas





The national average for a gallon of regular gas is currently $3.26 and $3.64 for diesel, according to the AAA. In September last year, regular gas would set motorists back by $3.82 per gallon and diesel cost $4.47 for the same amount.

www.newsweek.com

Eric Trump's $130 gas comment questioned

Eric Trump recently said he spent over $100 filling up his car.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
28 gallons X avg Premium inc NYC at $4.31 = 120.68. So you are right.
 
Hella people driving soccer mom hybrids pretending to be SUVs are in an uproar over his outrageous falsehoods and scandalous lies!
 
His wife is putting out songs, he can afford it.

<5><5><5><5><5><5>
 
$130 would equate to a full tank at $5.75 a gallon.. in some wealthy areas you can find gas that high.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,968
Messages
56,164,619
Members
175,090
Latest member
GloveParadox

Share this page

Back
Top