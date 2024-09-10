Eric Trump's $130 gas comment questioned Eric Trump recently said he spent over $100 filling up his car.

Hey Eric, is this your vehicle?Eric Trump is facing questions from internet users after he said he spent $130 filling up his car with gas."We had $1.89 gas under Donald Trump. It cost me $130 to fill up my SUV two days ago. People can't afford life anymore."While gas prices have declined across much of the U.S. throughout 2024 so far, his comments have spurred questions from Twitter, who have questioned why it cost him so much for a tank of gasThe national average for a gallon of regular gas is currently $3.26 and $3.64 for diesel, according to the AAA. In September last year, regular gas would set motorists back by $3.82 per gallon and diesel cost $4.47 for the same amount.