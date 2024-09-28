Enson Inoue in Jail since May

I've been up in Alaska since May, so I'm out of the news loop, but I went to Enson's social media to see why he hasn't been posting and Discovered he was arrested in May on drug charges in Japan. Allegedly he mailed himself Chocolate bars containing psilocybin. He put the bars in different wrappers and sent them from Hawaii to Japan. I guess his wife was also arrested, but I don't think she's still in jail. Has anyone heard anything on this? I know he did a month years ago for getting caught with pot, but this is much more serious. From what I could gather from Google translating articles, the prosecutors are seeking a 2-year prison term and possible deportation. Japan takes drugs very seriously, and they also have like a 95% conviction rate. I'm sure his rumored Yakuza connections don't help him out with his, in the laws eyes. His defense is saying he uses then natural remedies to help ease pain from injuries from years of fighting, while the prosecutor is saying he is basically a drug dealer.