Enson Inoue in Jail since May

sverre054

sverre054

The Juggernaut Viking
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 29, 2011
Messages
4,220
Reaction score
880
I've been up in Alaska since May, so I'm out of the news loop, but I went to Enson's social media to see why he hasn't been posting and Discovered he was arrested in May on drug charges in Japan. Allegedly he mailed himself Chocolate bars containing psilocybin. He put the bars in different wrappers and sent them from Hawaii to Japan. I guess his wife was also arrested, but I don't think she's still in jail. Has anyone heard anything on this? I know he did a month years ago for getting caught with pot, but this is much more serious. From what I could gather from Google translating articles, the prosecutors are seeking a 2-year prison term and possible deportation. Japan takes drugs very seriously, and they also have like a 95% conviction rate. I'm sure his rumored Yakuza connections don't help him out with his, in the laws eyes. His defense is saying he uses then natural remedies to help ease pain from injuries from years of fighting, while the prosecutor is saying he is basically a drug dealer.
 
Oh wow I use to talk with him on facebook but yeah noticed he hasn't posted anything in a long time so that makes sense.

Im pretty sure he said on JRE that he already has a weed charge and got kicked out for doing so. He probably isnt going to get any breaks with his history.
 
If this is how serious Japan is, a little bit of pot lands you a month in prison and a few bars potentially 2 years, WHY would you fuck around?? Especially when you've already failed to do this once... Just get high outside the country
 
Hate to sound like a hippie but that's some bullshit. How are you gonna deal drugs with chocolate bars. Get your shit together Japan. Shrooms and weed are harmless
 


Sad. Natural products should be free use for anyone..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,274
Messages
56,249,509
Members
175,129
Latest member
NegaGostosa

Share this page

Back
Top