No Spoilers Enotria – Italian Souls game (PS5/PC)

Project Galileo
immagine_nju8.1280.jpg


It's been a while i wanted to open this, but did'nt found much material online, beyond a teaser and a developer's vid
But at next TGS (15-18 Sept) in we will get first trailer, so guess timing now is ok (as taliban of japanese gaming i LOVED that they picked twice TGS to show their stuff)

16/09 EDIT: TGS TRAILER!


Basically it's a Souls game by an italian team strongly linked to our culture/art/atmosphere, located in a fantasy land called Enotria based on various italian periods (mostly Renaisance city-states era)
Seen some concept artworks and are absolutely awesome, loved also the explanation of why the land is desert and "soulslike" without need to look post-apocalyptic shit

Like how devs intentionally added bright, sunny and colorful moments to offer mediterranean summer vibes instead go for usual depressing gray/dark palette most of other Souls plagiators seems to embrace

Of course as italian that love Renassaince era and Souls Games i'm biased as fuck, but watch these concept artworks, shit looks beautiful
projectgalileo-teaser-03_fg6r.jpg

project-galileo-update-jyamma-games-00.jpg

project-galileo.jpg

project-galileo-43501.jpg

project-galileo-teaser-luca-ward-022.jpg

project-galileo_1_jpg_800x0_crop_upscale_q85.jpg

Elsa-and-surrounding-area_landscape-view.jpg



Of course i'm not sold yet, indie team it's at their first serious game and Italy on general does'nt have any experience in the genre (as far i know)
Plus i'm an asshole elitist that would usual spit on 99% of non-From Software attempts at Soulslike as "crap", guess will have to keep my cynism on this one too lol

Plus budget is'nt going to be huge, i hope they will do the smart thing and create a "small" well refined game rather than try to aim at something too big for their resources

One small light of hope is that they hired as consultant a popular local youtuber that made tons of hours of contents about Souls games and proven to understand deeply From Software gaming phylosophy and approach to things
But of course how much he will be listened and how much he will be able to impact the final product will be a giant question mark till the game is out
 
Teaser and devs vid (kinda cringe lol, but possible to see some ingame graphics)

 
Interesting premise. That sword and guitar pic had me laughing.
 
SwamiLeoni said:
Interesting premise. That sword and guitar pic had me laughing.
I think it links strongly with choice of words in the teaser "you'll be my last verse"

Assuming it's hinting as some kind of revenge towards somebody, the character seems to have "menestrello" traits, wich was bit musician/poet figure, think like bard
Maybe the whole song is his revenge/mission and each verse one person/whatever he wants to kill

Musical instrument seems a lute, something a menestrello would indeed use
 
Would make for some gorgeous scenery. I always thought there was a pretty clear Renaissance influence in the Anor Londo cathedral.
 
jojoRed said:
Cool setting and premise, ruined by one phrase - 'soulslike'

urgh
It’s kind of funny that there’s not a proper name for the genre yet. I remember before Quake came out all FPS games that followed Doom we’re just called “Doom Clones” such as Heretic, Hexen, Witchaven, Duke Nukem 3D etc.

Yet here we are, 11 years post Dark Souls 1 or 13 years post Demon’s Souls with tons of “Souls-like” games and we’re still using that nomenclature. Odd.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
It’s kind of funny that there’s not a proper name for the genre yet. I remember before Quake came out all FPS games that followed Doom we’re just called “Doom Clones” such as Heretic, Hexen, Witchaven, Duke Nukem 3D etc.

Yet here we are, 11 years post Dark Souls 1 or 13 years post Demon’s Souls with tons of “Souls-like” games and we’re still using that nomenclature. Odd.
The thing is, these games want to be attached to the prestige of Soulsbourne games, so they dont need to market....the audience is built in. There isnt a new name for that reason imo.

Souls games are 3D metroidvania's pretty much.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
It’s kind of funny that there’s not a proper name for the genre yet. I remember before Quake came out all FPS games that followed Doom we’re just called “Doom Clones” such as Heretic, Hexen, Witchaven, Duke Nukem 3D etc.
Yet here we are, 11 years post Dark Souls 1 or 13 years post Demon’s Souls with tons of “Souls-like” games and we’re still using that nomenclature. Odd.
The name for the genre exist and is old, it's Action RPG

Souls-like is used just to quickly identify the subgenre of FromSoftware games and their clones, wich share bunch of distinctive recurring elements because FS keep copying itself and others copy FS that copy FS

Same shit as call some games "Metroidania" (fusion of Metroid/Castlevania) instead a more generic Action-Adventure

jojoRed said:
The thing is, these games want to be attached to the prestige of Soulsbourne games, so they dont need to market....the audience is built in. There isnt a new name for that reason imo.

Souls games are 3D metroidvania's pretty much.
Well, would not make much sense stop use a common subgenre definition (soulslike) because as word is linked to an existing game series, to start use another word (metroidvania) that still link to an existing game series and is spammed for very same marketing reason :D

At this point i prefer keep soulslike that give me even more clear idea of the subgenre, including stuff is'nt associated with metroidvania (example combat system being more or less loose copy of FS stuff)

Dream Evil said:
Would make for some gorgeous scenery. I always thought there was a pretty clear Renaissance influence in the Anor Londo cathedral.
Definitely :D
Been years i don't see Anor Londo, but iirc inspiration was cathedral of my city (Milan), you can visit the rooftop and other higher parts too, wich probably inspired the part where you run on the rooftop with archers shooting gigantic ass arrows at you
musica-matrimonio-milano.jpg

65c92944-66c9-48f6-801e-18ff2915a796_medium.jpg

Salire-sul-Duomo-di-Milano-I-camminamenti-fra-le-guglie-del-Duomo.jpg

4qqmipb155n31.jpg
 
Well I meant subgenre, because action-rpg is way too broad. You ask someone 20 years ago to name an arpg and they’ll tell you Diablo 2.

Anyway, my point is it took about four years to move away from “Doom Clone” to “FPS” and I’m a bit surprised they’re still calling Souls-likes by that name, but then you brought up Metroidvanias and then Roguelikes and Roguelights are also named after a single game, so I guess if anything maybe it’s strange that FPS replaced the term “Doom Clone”.
 
Wow, yeah.....when you look at those pictures you can definitely see the inspiration for Anor Londo. A lot of Bloodborne in there, too.
 
Some paints, one 3d mask ... Don't want to deflate your dream OP but it seems the game is far from being a real thing.
 
The setting is really cool, I hope there is more story than from software games and hopefully less grimdark environments.
 
AngryWeasel said:
Some paints, one 3d mask ... Don't want to deflate your dream OP but it seems the game is far from being a real thing.
Most of stuff i posted was released a year ago back to announcement days, but never made a thread because there was'nt a trailer nor they looked anywhere close to show something

We're supposed to see first actual trailer this 15-18 September at TGS (recently hinted by them), so i opened thread now and will update it more or less two weeks from now
 
jojoRed said:
The thing is, these games want to be attached to the prestige of Soulsbourne games, so they dont need to market....the audience is built in. There isnt a new name for that reason imo.

Souls games are 3D metroidvania's pretty much.
When I took that elevator in DS1 back to Firelink for the first time, made me think of Castlevania. That blew my mind. You'd think Metroidvania would be a description/tag for Souls games. "Exploration" is used but it's more than that.

Konami are such a waste. A proper 3D Castlevania Souls-like is begging to be made. The Inspiration being inspired lol

Law Talkin’ Guy said:
Well I meant subgenre, because action-rpg is way too broad. You ask someone 20 years ago to name an arpg and they’ll tell you Diablo 2.

Anyway, my point is it took about four years to move away from “Doom Clone” to “FPS” and I’m a bit surprised they’re still calling Souls-likes by that name, but then you brought up Metroidvanias and then Roguelikes and Roguelights are also named after a single game, so I guess if anything maybe it’s strange that FPS replaced the term “Doom Clone”.
I think "Souls-like" is here to stay, just as Metroidvania is. Like the latter, It gives you a good idea what you're potentially in for, and as @jojoRed said, it attaches them to greatness. it's too prevalent from dev teams as well.

I love what we've briefly seen, rich colour pallet wise. It reminds me of the Blood and Wine Witcher 3 DLC.

Any idea how big their team is?
 
GtehMVP said:
Konami are such a waste. A proper 3D Castlevania Souls-like is begging to be made. The Inspiration being inspired lol
A straight Symphony of the Night remake done Souls/Bloodborne style by FS+SCE Japan Studio would probably make it to my personal Top5 videogame wet dreams, maybe Top3

GtehMVP said:
I love what we've briefly seen, rich colour pallet wise. It reminds me of the Blood and Wine Witcher 3 DLC.

Any idea how big their team is?
Around 50 i think
 
So far i found only this, is in italian but shows bit of ingame stuff and main protagonist

Also reveal the final title: Enotria the Last Song

 
basically same parts seen above, but don't you have to suffer through long preview in italian

 
Enotria (Italian Souls) demo available in store. 8GB. Downloading now.
 
