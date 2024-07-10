Encounters with the homeless

This thread is to tell us about any unusual encounters with the "un-housed"

I'll go first

Today I was stopped at a red light, while taking a load of scaffolding to a job in downtown Louisville. Just as the light turns green I hear someone yelling "hey", so I look over and see a homeless waiving his arms, looking right at me. Well, the light is green, so I'm not going to hold up traffic to see what he wants, so I proceed to drive away and keep traffic flowing. That triggered the homeless dude... next thing you know, I'm hearing him screaming all kinds of explicit words and literally running after my truck lol.
I'm glad the next light was green, because I didn't want to hurt a bum, as I'm a sherdogger and always have my 9mm on me when I'm in Louisville...

You ever been chased or harassed by crazy homeless people?
 
We got ex ammy boxer turned homeless crackhead that can be seen shadowboxing/doing pull ups/causing mayhem on street once in a while, apperantly still hits hard since his brain is fried but has punching in muscle memory. Word around block is he has kod ammy MT guy in street fight
 
Had words with one in Cambride (UK) on saturday morning went to fish out some change for him he asked for a "small note"I got out my wallet to give him £5 he saw I had £20's on me and wanted one of them accused me of being "fucking tight" for not giving him one so I told him the deal was off , I wasn't angry or anything I just couldn't believe the cheek of the cunt .
 
had quiet a few ask me for a smoke, told them I dont smoke (which is true), they then go on to yell abuse. If they ever went to far I always got my back up a little bit and they shit them self (one time literally shit his pants) and run off, I think the abuse piece is a way to scare people into giving them stuff.

I have very little sympathy for the homeless anymore most are just lazy drug abusers from my experience.
 
