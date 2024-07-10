Encounters with the homeless

This thread is to tell us about any unusual encounters with the "un-housed"



I'll go first



Today I was stopped at a red light, while taking a load of scaffolding to a job in downtown Louisville. Just as the light turns green I hear someone yelling "hey", so I look over and see a homeless waiving his arms, looking right at me. Well, the light is green, so I'm not going to hold up traffic to see what he wants, so I proceed to drive away and keep traffic flowing. That triggered the homeless dude... next thing you know, I'm hearing him screaming all kinds of explicit words and literally running after my truck lol.

I'm glad the next light was green, because I didn't want to hurt a bum, as I'm a sherdogger and always have my 9mm on me when I'm in Louisville...



You ever been chased or harassed by crazy homeless people?