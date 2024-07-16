Elections Elon Musk to Commit $45 Million a Month to a New Pro-Trump Super PAC

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
21,930
Reaction score
35,537
Joe Lonsdale, who cofounded Palantir Technologies, and the Winklevoss twins, are 3 other prominent backers:


Quite the change from like 3 months ago:



Sounds like Elon is dropping to his knees, after all?

When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it…
 
HOLA said:
Joe Lonsdale, who cofounded Palantir Technologies, and the Winklevoss twins, are 3 other prominent backers:


Quite the change from like 3 months ago:



Sounds like Elon is dropping to his knees, after all?

When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it…
Click to expand...

He's full of sh$t now and full of sh$t then people who don't support Trump should not buy anything or use anything from that clown and I hope this move causes his top engineers to leave the company.
 
it's amazing how right wingers will support the people they claim are oppressing them, and not even come close to seeing the irony in their sad lives.
 
HOLA said:
Joe Lonsdale, who cofounded Palantir Technologies, and the Winklevoss twins, are 3 other prominent backers:


Quite the change from like 3 months ago:



Sounds like Elon is dropping to his knees, after all?

When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it…
Click to expand...


oh my god, he changed his mind! Probably seeing the current president is a dementia case and all our institutions, including the media tried to cover it up for years, probably had something to do with it.

But as you can see, I knew this would happen for over 2 years as from this post April 2022. Unity party incoming to destroy the globalist scum

cottagecheesefan said:
This is extra interesting because people were also in melt down (tho not to this extent) when there were rumors trump would help Ellison with the TikTok. Juicy and spicy










Musk, Ellison gonna team up with trump, Patrick byrne, and mike Lindell to save the world. Never felt more patriotic and blessed for creating this create thread

*cue halo’s rock and roll anthem to save the world*


Click to expand...


And incase you're wondering, the youtube video at the bottom of the post is this song, that clip was removed tho





cottagecheesefan said:
Oh shit! No joke, this is a legit escalation. He is basically throwing his entire weight about the Hunter Biden Laptop. This is a direct shot at the president, establishment/media, and this is going on as their are going to be investigating Musk? We were just discussing about how the establishment is going to go against him. The EU already flexing on him.

Keep in mind, we are at war with Ukraine over US medeling in their affairs for years under the Biden admin, economy is in total shit blaming the putin price hike. Or COVID, the Wuhan lab. This is very deliberate IMO. He will now control not only the platform, but their documents, about all this shit. Super flex.

They were flexing on Musk and he is fighting back. I keep saying, the richest man in the world flexing on the globalists. He is just waiting to unleash Trump.... (and Mike Lindell) to Make America Great Again, Again (now that biden has destroyed it).
Click to expand...
 
cottagecheesefan said:
oh my god, he changed his mind! Probably seeing the current president is a dementia case and all our institutions, including the media tried to cover it up for years, probably had something to do with it.

But as you can see, I knew this would happen for over 2 years as from this post April 2022. Unity party incoming to destroy the globalist scum



And incase you're wondering, the youtube video at the bottom of the post is this song, that clip was removed tho

Click to expand...

Oh look, the bots are here. Looks like Elon's money is already paying dividends.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,903
Messages
55,864,992
Members
174,967
Latest member
CloneDrone

Share this page

Back
Top