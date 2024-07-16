HOLA
Joe Lonsdale, who cofounded Palantir Technologies, and the Winklevoss twins, are 3 other prominent backers:
Quite the change from like 3 months ago:
Sounds like Elon is dropping to his knees, after all?
When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it…
https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/elon-musk-has-said-he-is-committing-around-45-million-a-month-to-a-new-pro-trump-super-pac-dda53823?st=l39o6j5vokbadrq&reflink=article_copyURL_share
