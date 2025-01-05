Hellowhosthat said: Tommy Robinson isn't based. He's a violent coke dealer who's assaulted a police officer and kicked him in the head when he was on the ground and has been bankrupt a couple of times with some fraud in there.



He's about as far from based as you can get. If people are actually anti immigration they need to stop throwing their hats behind odious little cunts like him. Click to expand...

I just meant he’s already down to the last resort for actual right wing politics in the UK which would be Tommy Robinson. I’m illustrating the dearth of quality right wing parties, figures, or movements in the UK that he’s already on that kick.I think I mostly was finished following UK politics when I seen Tommy Robinson rolled up for reporting on the Muslim rape gangs with the proper verbiage. It showed me lessons weren’t learned and top of mind for authorities and media was minimizing Muslim culpability in the scandal at all costs. For which in those areas they are, as a community, culpable. As it took a years long community effort to cover it up.Tommy Robinson is a dead end and his stories always end in demoralization. So if Musk is already on the “Free Tommy Robinson” phase of UK politics for outsiders. He’ll be done with it completely in about a month.