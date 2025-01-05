International Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to be removed as Reform party leader.

Lmao looks like trying to jump into bed with Elon didn't work out for poor Nigel.

b08425a48d320d7dc702e2e2c78c85c3Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNzM1OTg1NzM4-2.78512527.jpg



Edit - this is all because Farage is trying to distance himself from Tommy Robinson who Musk thinks was important in exposing the grooming gangs for some reason when he absolutely wasn't, that was Andrew Norfolk and Tommy actually almost got some of the nonces off because he almost caused a mistrial because he's a retard.

Anyway Farage is a tit so it's still amusing.
 
This is just Elon’s slow realization that the UK won’t be worth politically investing in after all.

They’re paralyzed on their cuck chair. Their largest city has already fallen for crying out loud.

If Farage of all guys disappointed you after a month then accept the UK is cooked, glazed and ready to be sliced.

Give it to other European countries right wing parties in proximity of Basedhood instead.
 
Kingz said:
This is just Elon’s slow realization that the UK won’t be worth politically investing in after all.

They’re paralyzed on their cuck chair. Their largest city has already fallen for crying out loud.

If Farage of all guys disappointed you after a month then accept the UK is cooked, glazed and ready to be sliced.

Give it to other European countries right wing parties in proximity of Basedhood instead.
No it isn't he's pushing for another guy now.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
No it isn't he's pushing for another guy now.
That is why I said *slow realization*

He’ll get it. It took me years of investing reading,
Interest, and picking sides in their political “rows” for me to realize that they are hopeless and don’t have a side worth rooting for. It’s all so embedded.

It’s against the law to be based in the UK.

I only pop up to call them cucked.

Though any tease of comeuppance for the racist Muslim rape gangs will always peak my curiosity.
 
Kingz said:
That is why I said *slow realization*

He’ll get it. It took me years of investing reading,
Interest, and picking sides in their political “rows” for me to realize that they are hopeless and don’t have a side worth rooting for. It’s all so embedded.

It’s against the law to be based in the UK.

I only pop up to call them cucked.

Though any tease of comeuppance for the racist Muslim rape gangs will always peak my curiosity.
Elon has made about 40 tweets about UK politics in the last day. The dude is about as far from realising it as it's possible to be.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Elon has made about 40 tweets about UK politics in the last day. The dude is about as far from realising it as it's possible to be.
You might’ve noticed he is somewhat autistic and develops short term obsessions.

That’s not out of the norm when he gets interested in a country, subject or figure to tweet incessantly about for a few days, even a couple of weeks. There’s a few other countries like Brazil and Venezuela but then he moves on if he thinks the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

Which will absolutely prove to be the case about the UK.

He’s already down to Tommy Robinson. There aren’t many based political avenues to go down in the UK. The antithesis of based.

He’s already running on empty.
 
Kingz said:
You might’ve noticed he is somewhat autistic and develops short term obsessions.

That’s not out of the norm when he gets interested in a country, subject or figure to tweet incessantly about for a few days, even a couple of weeks. There’s a few other countries like Brazil and Venezuela but then he moves on if he thinks the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

Which will absolutely prove to be the case about the UK.

He’s already down to Tommy Robinson. There aren’t many based political avenues to go down in the UK. The antithesis of based.

He’s already running on empty.
Tommy Robinson isn't based. He's a violent coke dealer who's assaulted a police officer and kicked him in the head when he was on the ground and has been bankrupt a couple of times with some fraud in there.

He's about as far from based as you can get. If people are actually anti immigration they need to stop throwing their hats behind odious little cunts like him.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Tommy Robinson isn't based. He's a violent coke dealer who's assaulted a police officer and kicked him in the head when he was on the ground and has been bankrupt a couple of times with some fraud in there.

He's about as far from based as you can get. If people are actually anti immigration they need to stop throwing their hats behind odious little cunts like him.
I just meant he’s already down to the last resort for actual right wing politics in the UK which would be Tommy Robinson. I’m illustrating the dearth of quality right wing parties, figures, or movements in the UK that he’s already on that kick.

I think I mostly was finished following UK politics when I seen Tommy Robinson rolled up for reporting on the Muslim rape gangs with the proper verbiage. It showed me lessons weren’t learned and top of mind for authorities and media was minimizing Muslim culpability in the scandal at all costs. For which in those areas they are, as a community, culpable. As it took a years long community effort to cover it up.

Tommy Robinson is a dead end and his stories always end in demoralization. So if Musk is already on the “Free Tommy Robinson” phase of UK politics for outsiders. He’ll be done with it completely in about a month.
 
Kingz said:
This is just Elon’s slow realization that the UK won’t be worth politically investing in after all.

They’re paralyzed on their cuck chair. Their largest city has already fallen for crying out loud.

If Farage of all guys disappointed you after a month then accept the UK is cooked, glazed and ready to be sliced.

Give it to other European countries right wing parties in proximity of Basedhood instead.
The city has fallen? To whom?
 
Neither are good people but Nigel is politically scum whereas Tommy is just pure scum. The party wouldn’t even exist without Nigel lol
 
Nigel survived a plane crash years ago. There are some pictures of him banged up getting out of the plane all bloodied. He did a show here called I'm a celebrity, get me out of here and he came across pretty well.
 
can Elon just fuck off from politics? Does he look up to Soros, Murdoch and Rotschilds?
 
