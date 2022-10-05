Elon Musk Agrees to $44b Deal for Twitter

News is often bullshit and misinformation with the intent of attracting attention. This is definitely news.

Whether or not it's true is a different conversation.
 
Newtieg said:
It seems to be true. I'm not sure if this was just part of a big chess game or what but apparently its to avert the trial. Twitter is psychotic though. They screamed bloody murder when he offered to buy Twitter, then Musk backed out, and then they filed a law suit against him because he didn't buy it. That is some split personality shit.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...h-twitter-deal-at-54-20-a-share?sref=yBaTdxlg

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/com...witter-in-hopes-of-averting-trial/ar-AA12BpI7
 
clutchCAT420 said:
Lmao at the elon cucks and his "chess moves".
He obviously was, and yea, business is a chess game, it always has been. What exactly do you think he was doing when he accused Twitter of hiding its bot count? It was in an attempt to get the company at a cheaper price. And it has nothing to do with being an "Elon" person. He is surrounded by attorneys and business people who advise him on how to conduct a deal of this size.
 
MusterX said:
Isn't it the same as the initial price? If so, it was a failed chess move.

Agree with him being surrounded by business folk. The news might say he bought it. But, the purchase has a lot more to do with the banks funding it.
 
Newtieg said:
Isn't it the same as the initial price? If so, it was a failed chess move.

Yea, he tried to get them to reveal their actual bot accounts and they refused to say how they determined the number they gave, which was about 5%. Musk accused them of lying about the total number and then ultimately backed out of the deal. Then Twitter filed a lawsuit against him, which is WILD considering they were screaming like they were dying when he initially offered to purchase the company.
 
MusterX said:
?

They would've gotten a billion dollars if they won the case. Not crazy.

Musk's bot accusations were also deceptive. Pretending certain information was new to him, which wasn't. Exaggerating what Twitter was hiding, etc.
 
Newtieg said:
?

They would've gotten a billion dollars if they won the case. Not crazy.

I have no idea who was lying the most. The entire thing is convoluted. Still seems odd to me that Twitter doesn't want Musk to purchase the company, he agrees not to, and then they sue because he didn't, resulting in him buying the company, which they didn't want.....

wut?
 
He was forced his hand.
 
MusterX said:
I don't know, I'm just messing around with that comment. lol I didn't read the article.

But yeah I agree with what you say.
 
MXZT said:
I don't know, I'm just messing around with that comment. lol I didn't read the article.

The articles so far just say musk wants to avoid the trial so he's agreed to buy Twitter but it just seems like a bizarre move by Twitter that when they succeeded at getting rid of Musk, which is what they wanted, then draw him back in and end up selling to him.
 
MusterX said:
Oh I see, that's weird. I don't know what's going on, but that's a lot of money. Most billionaires can't even afford buying Twitter. Crazy amount of money.
 
MXZT said:
His net worth is like 200 billion, its an absurd amount. I feel like because of his contributions with SpaceX (reusable self landing rockets), and Tesla electric cars, he's basically untouchable. Throw in Starlink satellite internet and its a too big to fail situation but instead of a corporation, its Elon Musk.
 
MusterX said:
"They" is a bit misleading. "They" are a few hard left activists near the top of Twitter management, who didn't want to sell to Musk for political reasons. The majority of their shareholders in the publicly traded company, want to cash in on Musk's rather generous offer.
 
I don't even try to figure this kind of stuff out
 
