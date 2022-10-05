Elon Musk Agrees to $44b Deal for Twitter

MusterX
So people are saying Elon has agreed to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. At this point I can't even tell what is actual news and what isn't. Here are some details.
https://nypost.com/2022/10/04/elon-...oing-through-at-full-44-billion-price-report/
https://www.wishtv.com/news/business/report-musk-proposes-to-proceed-with-twitter-takeover/
