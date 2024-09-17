Elite grapplers with cardio dominants elite strikers

It feels like elite grapplers always beat elite strikers as long as the grappler has cardio.



Merab beat Sean

Khabib beat Mcgregor ( and everyone )

Cormier grappled fuck every striker he faced

If Chael had cardio, he wouldn’t have gotten triangled by Silva.



I can’t remember the last time an elite striker beat an elite grappler where the grappler wasn’t washed ( Usman vs Edwards ) or generally losing a fight until a unlikely one shot KO happens.



The grappler almost always has to gas out for the striker to win.