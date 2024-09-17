Elite grapplers with cardio dominants elite strikers

It feels like elite grapplers always beat elite strikers as long as the grappler has cardio.

Merab beat Sean
Khabib beat Mcgregor ( and everyone )
Cormier grappled fuck every striker he faced
If Chael had cardio, he wouldn’t have gotten triangled by Silva.

I can’t remember the last time an elite striker beat an elite grappler where the grappler wasn’t washed ( Usman vs Edwards ) or generally losing a fight until a unlikely one shot KO happens.

The grappler almost always has to gas out for the striker to win.
 
Wrestling is the best base, always has been always will be.

But you really can’t remember the last time an elite striker beat an elite grappler? Come on. O Malley V Sterling for one…
 
Elite Grapples dominate fighters with no wrestling.

last time i checked old man Aldo didn't get dominated by Merab, other fighters must take note instead of posting compulsively on twitter.
 
This is the narrative until the next elite striker starches an elite wrestler. It can’t be easily generalized, depends on the actual fighters and how good they are at neutralizing thier “weakness”.
 
