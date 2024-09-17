Elite grapplers with cardio dominants elite strikers

koa pomaikai
It feels like elite grapplers always beat elite strikers as long as the grappler has cardio.
Merab beat Sean
Khabib beat Mcgregor ( and everyone )
Cormier grappled fuck every striker he faced
If Chael had cardio, he wouldn’t have gotten triangled by Silva.
I can’t remember the last time an elite striker beat an elite grappler where the grappler wasn’t washed ( Usman vs Edwards ) or generally losing a fight until a unlikely one shot KO happens.
The grappler almost always has to gas out for the striker to win.
