Effects of AI on job market

AI is slowly replacing jobs, we all know that and it makes me wonder how this whole AI revolution is going to end up in capitalistic US?

Every big business owner like Bezos and rest dreams about replacing millions of their employees with AI and it will happen one day. But then you got another business owner, and another and another. Eventually you will get to the point where every big company got AI and not employing anybody. Not only this will cause massive unemployment but long term it will swing back at companies, because in order to make a profit you need people to spend money right? And who will be left there to spend money?

Europe seem to be bit more liberal in that respect from what I see. Feel sorry for US folks tho
 
Yeah, but there will never be an AI hamburger.
 
