Effective vs Well Rounded

Some of you lot hold it against fighters who primarily win one way. Even if they made their whole career on it.

Do you demand style points and a diverse attack? Do they need to fill MMA quotas?

Or is simply winning the be all end all, the Prize is the God!

Choose!
 
Firm believer of doing what works, regardless of what that might be, in ALL things. Don’t care about style or diversity. Just what works and is repeatable.
 
Being well rounded is pointless unless you're effective, so....effective.

Many people conflate more well rounded with being better. It is not always the case. I'll use Maia as an example since I'm a big fan of the guy. He's not that well rounded, but you know what, most of the guys he beat were more well rounded than him ....It didn't help them much.
 
Well rounded gives you better options to win rock, paper, scissors when it comes to style matchups, but if someone is amazing at scissors and has the ability to force you there, they will be more effective.
 
Most of the elites get there by having one extremely good talent or trait that the others simply can't deal with. This applies to most combat sports
 
Always gotta watch out for opponents who can force you into scissoring
 
I want fighters to win in any way necessary except cheating sir.
 
