Effective vs Well Rounded

HHJ
SAY HIS NAME. SAY IT!
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2004
- Messages
- 150,797
- Reaction score
- 119,393
Some of you lot hold it against fighters who primarily win one way. Even if they made their whole career on it.
Do you demand style points and a diverse attack? Do they need to fill MMA quotas?
Or is simply winning the be all end all, the Prize is the God!
Choose!
