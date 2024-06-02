Edwards tools Islam

PrideNverDies
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2024
- Messages
- 496
- Reaction score
- 1,265
After tonight we can safely say Leon beats Islam ala Usman/Colby strat
MhmmmI’d probably pick Leon based on how Islam struggled a bit to take Dustin down at times. But styles make fights, I really think the southpaw on southpaw screwed Islam up a bit.
Thank you, saved me the time from having to say this. I don't know why people hate Islam so much.Leon has the most overrated striking in the entire UFC, Islam by whatever he wants.
Leon southpaw tooI’d probably pick Leon based on how Islam struggled a bit to take Dustin down at times. But styles make fights, I really think the southpaw on southpaw screwed Islam up a bit.
I agree…. As much as they try to make it seem like he is better than Khabib…He is not and will get KO’d.After tonight we can safely say Leon beats Islam ala Usman/Colby strat
Triple yellow for this bum pleaseLeon has the most overrated striking in the entire UFC, Islam by whatever he wants.