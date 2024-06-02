Edwards tools Islam

I’d probably pick Leon based on how Islam struggled a bit to take Dustin down at times. But styles make fights, I really think the southpaw on southpaw screwed Islam up a bit.
 
Possibly

He can get taken down … Usman didn’t try all that hard

But Islam’s wrestling always looks less and less dominant

Islam vs arman … if he beats arman he does deserve the 170 shot though
 
moosaev said:
Mhmmm

You do know Leon is a southpaw too right?
 
I think Islam should be very thankful that wasn't Leon in the cage, he most certainly would not have won. We should all have a new perspective on that matchup now.
 
Leon southpaw too
 
I wouldn’t be so sure, I think that’s potentially a tough fight for both. But I’m not interested in seeing it right now, both have contenders in their own divisions.
 
Yeah he'd get smoked by Leon and Shavkat. No shame in that though.
 
What Dustin also really lacks is the pure lateral movement. You can maintain the center much better with that. Dust doesn't have it, but Leon certainly does.
 
You do realize Dustin’s knowledge of grappling is leaps and bounds above Edwards right?



Some of you bots who’ve never trained can’t possibly comprehend that styles make fights… an undersized RDA well past his prime took down Edwards and passed to side mount, undersized Gunnar easily mounted him for a whole round, Colby switched him and Leon had no answer, also defending takedowns from Usman who has no knees at this point in his career and most his takedowns come via upper bodylock is completely different than a guy with an immense arsenal like Islam.


I’m not saying it’s a slam dunk for Islam, but it’s an entire different fight. Edwards has a great line of defense at stopping takedowns, but once that level of defense is penetrated he doesn’t have the skillset or knowledge on the ground as Dustin. Islam is also not like Marty, in that he’s a submission threat from everywhere.


For sure it’s an interesting fight, but there is a path to victory for Mak.
 
