Edwards tools Islam

You do realize Dustin’s knowledge of grappling is leaps and bounds above Edwards right?







Some of you bots who’ve never trained can’t possibly comprehend that styles make fights… an undersized RDA well past his prime took down Edwards and passed to side mount, undersized Gunnar easily mounted him for a whole round, Colby switched him and Leon had no answer, also defending takedowns from Usman who has no knees at this point in his career and most his takedowns come via upper bodylock is completely different than a guy with an immense arsenal like Islam.





I’m not saying it’s a slam dunk for Islam, but it’s an entire different fight. Edwards has a great line of defense at stopping takedowns, but once that level of defense is penetrated he doesn’t have the skillset or knowledge on the ground as Dustin. Islam is also not like Marty, in that he’s a submission threat from everywhere.





For sure it’s an interesting fight, but there is a path to victory for Mak.